The winner will not surprise you – BGR

The Galaxy S20 is now available to preorder, which means you still have a few days to wait before you can have one. But the reviewers have been testing the new phones for quite some time, with a special focus on the Ultra model, which includes the best Samsung camera system to date, and also the largest battery.

As expected, the first speed tests are also here, and there is a comparison that we know you want to see. The newest Android flagships are always compared to the latest iPhones, and the same goes for the S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 is Samsung's response to the iPhone 11, so the Ultra faces the iPhone 11 Pro Max in the next real speed test. The result will not come as a surprise to anyone familiar with these phones.

The leaked benchmarks revealed that the Snapdragon 865 processor that powers the Galaxy S20 series could not match the A13 chip inside the iPhone 11, although the Qualcomm processor is slowly closing the gap. The first "return,quot; in Everything about Apple Pro test below proves it. The iPhone 11 Pro Max charges applications faster than the Galaxy S20, although the Snapdragon 865 is faster than the 855 that powered the Galaxy Note 10.

A similar test last year showed that the new Note cannot beat the iPhone 11 when it comes to speed, but it has a great advantage over the iPhone, and that is memory. The Galaxy Note 10 was able to recharge the same set of applications faster than the iPhone 11 in that test, and that is thanks to its additional memory. That is the second "turn,quot; in this comparison of real-life speed, and its purpose is to measure the multitasking capacity of the phone.

The S20 Ultra has 12 GB of RAM running at speeds faster than the 4 GB of iPhone 11 RAM. Naturally, the S20 can reload applications faster than the iPhone, and that is why it is the clear winner on this lap. Not to mention that the S20 Ultra's screen was set to 120Hz during the test, compared to the iPhone's 60Hz screen.

As optimized as the iPhone's RAM management could be, the iPhone has been missing this second round in speed tests for some years, because Android phone manufacturers have constantly increased the RAM in their phones. The Pixel 4 is an exception, but neither is it exactly a best-seller in the Android market. So, even if the iPhone is faster to load applications, a Snapdragon 865 phone with a lot of RAM will offer an excellent overall Android experience.

The S20 Ultra has the same basic specifications as the other S20 models, just as all three iPhone 11 models work with the same flagship chip of the A series. That means that the cheapest iPhone 11 is faster than the S20 Ultra plus expensive when it comes to CPU power (open applications), but the differences are negligible. Meanwhile, all S20 phones have more memory than any of the iPhone 11 models, which means they will always have more applications ready to go out of memory, which could reduce waiting times. Of course, since the iPhone 11 is so fast, you won't have to wait for applications to open anyway. But, with more RAM, you won't have to worry about losing content from some applications as you switch from one to another.

However, Apple is expected to increase the RAM of its devices with the iPhone 12. As we have already explained, the S20 Ultra introduces a new type of memory that is even faster than the RAM of the iPhone 11. In addition, the new RAM does not It is less than 6 GB, which is probably the minimum amount of memory for the next iPhone series.

Image source: Framesira / Shutterstock