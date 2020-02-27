The vote of Apple investors sounds like a "warning,quot; about the withdrawal of applications from China – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML55ea0deb76c64d50a686cfc5028ba3c411% %MINIFYHTML55ea0deb76c64d50a686cfc5028ba3c412%

An Apple Inc shareholder proposal that criticizes the company's application removal in China received a relatively high level of support at the annual iPhone manufacturer meeting, enough to pressure the company to respond, experts said.

The proposal, which asked Apple to report if it had "publicly committed to respect freedom of expression as a human right," was rejected, but 40.6% of the votes cast supported the measure, according to company figures.

The proposal highlighted Apple's elimination of virtual private network applications in 2017 from its App Store in China. These applications allow users to avoid the so-called Great Firewall of China aimed at restricting access to sites abroad, and Apple's action was seen as a step to preserve access to the country's vast market.

Wednesday's vote was in contrast to previous years when critics made little progress with big investors on the issue.

"Such a high total is a surprising warning, and must have come from large institutional investors, not only from retail shareholders, that Apple's human rights policy in China has become a material risk to the company's reputation." said Stephen Davis, principal investigator. in the Harvard Law School Program on Corporate Governance.

"Apple will be under great pressure to respond instead of ignoring this vote," Davis said.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the results. Apple had opposed the proposal, saying it already provides extensive information on when it withdraws applications at the request of governments around the world and that it follows the laws in the countries where it operates.

SumOfUs, the group that put the measure on the ballot, held the totals.

"Apple investors have raised the alarm that Tim Cook needs to hear the concerns raised by frontline communities such as Tibetans and Uyghurs who have long suffered from technological dystopia," said Sondhya Gupta, campaign manager for the group.

Cook is the executive director of Apple.

In the past, Apple shareholders have rejected human rights measures related to China by much larger margins. A 2018 proposal that urged Apple to create a human rights panel to monitor issues such as workplace conditions and censorship in China was rejected, with 94.4% of the votes cast against it.

The feeling seems to have changed, experts said.

"Given the high level of support received for the proposal, we hope to see the company interact with its shareholders on the issue and inform the shareholders about what happened in the commitments, including the possible actions it intends to take as a result,quot; said Kern McPherson, vice president of research and commitment at the Glass Proxy advisory firm Lewis & Co, which supported the measure.

Apple has said it is considering taking action. In a letter earlier this month to Access Now, an open internet advocacy group, Apple's privacy director Jane Horvath wrote: "Apple has considered and will always consider freedom of expression a fundamental human right." The company, he said, "will consider providing additional details about our commitment in the future."

The proposal was one of the six topics to vote at the shareholders meeting on Wednesday. By broad margins, shareholders approved Apple's executive payment, the existing board of directors and the retention of Ernst & Young as its accounting firm, results that were widely expected.

A "power access,quot; proposal to allow shareholders to nominate more than one director for Apple's board was rejected, with 68.9% of the votes cast against it. A measure to link executive compensation to environmental sustainability metrics was also rejected, with 87.9% of the votes cast against it, according to the company.

Apple had opposed both proposals.

