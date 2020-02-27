The virus interrupts the shipment of China and the world ports feel the impact

SHANGHAI – Some docks in China are clogged with shipping containers or iron ore. Warehouses overflow with merchandise that cannot be exported due to lack of trucks. And many factories are inactive because the components do not reach them.
While Beijing tries to boost an economy weakened by its coronavirus epidemic, one of the biggest obstacles lies in the country's paralyzed logistics industry. China has some of the newest and largest ports and airports in the world, but using them has become much more difficult due to road blockades, quarantines and factory closures.
Global shipping has been one of the biggest victims. According to the Alphaliner, a shipping data service, more tonnage of containers worldwide is being inactive now than during the global financial crisis.
Daily chartering rates for oil tankers and bulk freighters have plummeted more than 70 percent since early January, as China buys less oil, iron ore and coal, said Tim Huxley, Mandarin Shipping executive director, a line of Freight transport based in Hong Kong.
Ports and their customs offices run smoothly, said several freight agents, who are essentially travel agents for cargo shipments. The difficulties lie in carrying goods to and from the docks.
The slowdown in China is already being felt in the United States.
In January, container volume fell 2.7 percent in US ports, according to Panjiva, a research unit of S,amp;P Global Market Intelligence. And officials say they expect much larger declines as the crisis continues.
"The general economic impact of these types of emergencies is usually tens of billions of dollars," said Cary Davis, an official with the American Association of Port Authorities. "Due to the coronavirus outbreak, cargo volumes at US ports could have decreased by 20 percent or more over the previous year compared to 2019."
Chinese government agencies have announced a series of measures in recent days aimed at getting the fleet of trucks and ports in the country to work again. But nobody can say how quickly the activity will return to normal.
Places such as Jiangxi Province and Chongqing Metropolis ordered this week the elimination of most of the countless roadblocks and checkpoints erected by towns and cities to keep infected travelers away. Shanghai agreed on Tuesday to allow trucks to enter and leave the city with few health checks, even when people arriving in cars and buses are still subject to prolonged scrutiny and, in some cases, 14-day quarantines.
Some factories still have goods that they produced and never shipped in January, before the Lunar New Year vacations that became a month-long national closure. "There is an accumulation of factory production that will be sent once the factories reopen, and transport capacity is insufficient," said Brian Wu, president of the Hong Kong Association of Freight and Logistics Transportation.
Port cranes and other equipment seem to work normally in China, although the shortage of trucks has hindered the distribution of goods from some ports once they have been unloaded. "We don't see any abnormal situation in the ports: most of the ports and, actually, customs, are working at full capacity," Wu said.
About three-fifths of China's truck capacity is working again, the Moller-Maersk Group of A.P., the world's largest transportation line, said in a statement on Thursday. The company said three of China's largest coastal ports, Shanghai, Ningbo and Xingang, were clogged with refrigerated containers full of imported vegetables, fruits and frozen meat.
Maersk has responded with a fee of $ 1,000 per container for electricity to prevent deterioration before trucks can be found to send food inside.
With many factories operating at a fraction of their capacity, and with trucks that do not deliver many finished products, container shipping lines have canceled many departures. "If nothing arrives at the dock, there is no reason for ships to arrive," said Simon Heaney, senior container shipping manager at Drewry, a maritime research firm in London.
The interruption is evident throughout the Pacific.
The Port of Los Angeles, which handles more containers in a year than any other in the Western Hemisphere, expects in the first three months of the year its biggest drop in volume since the financial crisis, according to its executive director, Gene Seroka.
Ship operators canceled about 40 trips to the port from February 11 to April 1, a drop of about 25 percent of the typical volume after the Lunar New Year, Seroka said. The total volume of containers in the port is expected to drop 15 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.
At the same time, exports and empty containers are accumulating, he said. And although an eventual recovery should lead to a rebound in imports from China, it will not restore all shipments that have been canceled.
"Once a ship sails or cuts, it doesn't come back again," Seroka said.
Shipping lines have also had problems replacing crews worldwide after long trips. Around one seventh of the sailors aboard the world's commercial ships have Chinese passports.
"It's a nightmare that people from one part of the world to another join the ships," said Arthur Bowring, a Hong Kong shipping consultant.
Air cargo operations have been affected differently. The cancellation of flights inside and outside China has been so extensive that freight forwarders have had difficulty finding space in airplanes for their shipments.
"The airline says:" Sorry, I can't pick it up, "said Lin Zhenglong, executive director of Nippon K,amp;H Logistics Company in Tokyo.
Keith Bradsher reported from Shanghai and Niraj Chokshi from New York.