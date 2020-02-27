The virus interrupts the shipment of China and the world ports feel the impact

SHANGHAI – Some docks in China are clogged with shipping containers or iron ore. Warehouses overflow with merchandise that cannot be exported due to lack of trucks. And many factories are inactive because the components do not reach them.

While Beijing tries to boost an economy weakened by its coronavirus epidemic, one of the biggest obstacles lies in the country's paralyzed logistics industry. China has some of the newest and largest ports and airports in the world, but using them has become much more difficult due to road blockades, quarantines and factory closures.

Global shipping has been one of the biggest victims. According to the Alphaliner, a shipping data service, more tonnage of containers worldwide is being inactive now than during the global financial crisis.

Daily chartering rates for oil tankers and bulk freighters have plummeted more than 70 percent since early January, as China buys less oil, iron ore and coal, said Tim Huxley, Mandarin Shipping executive director, a line of Freight transport based in Hong Kong.