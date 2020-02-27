The video shows the man Rob Santa Ana 7-Eleven while fighting with the secretary – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Police in Santa Ana sought help from the public on Thursday to locate a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store and fought with an employee after he did not have enough money to pay for his items.

On Monday, February 24, the suspect entered 7-Eleven located in Block 2600 of North Bristol and selected several items.

According to the authorities, when the suspect went to pay, he became aggressive with the employee when he did not have the money to pay for his items.

The surveillance video showed the suspect and then assaulted the employee when he tried to retrieve the items.

Then, the suspect briefly left the store, before returning to steal items from the counter and a lottery scraper tray.

He was seen fleeing the scene riding a skateboard westbound on Memory Lane.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-245-8362 or [email protected] Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.