The vice president of Iran is one of 7 officials to hire the coronavirus

A senior figure in the Iranian government, who sits a few seats from President Hassan Rouhani at cabinet meetings, fell ill with a coronavirus, which made her the seventh official in Iran to test positive, including a prominent Cleric who died.

Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, deputy director of women's affairs for Mr. Rouhani and the highest-ranking woman in the government, has a confirmed coronavirus infection and is in quarantine at his home, his deputy said Thursday.

The revelation came a day after a cabinet meeting in which he was in close contact with other government leaders, including Mr. Rouhani. A photo posted by a BBC Persia reporter on Twitter showed that she had been sitting a few meters from the president.

Ms. Ebtekar, one of the four vice-presidents, was known to the Americans as "Maria,quot; during the Tehran hostage crisis four decades ago, when, as a young revolutionary, she was a spokesperson for the captors of the 52 Americans detained in the States United. Embassy.