The vice president of Iran is one of 7 officials to hire the coronavirus

A senior figure in the Iranian government, who sits a few seats from President Hassan Rouhani at cabinet meetings, fell ill with a coronavirus, which made her the seventh official in Iran to test positive, including a prominent Cleric who died.
Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, deputy director of women's affairs for Mr. Rouhani and the highest-ranking woman in the government, has a confirmed coronavirus infection and is in quarantine at his home, his deputy said Thursday.
The revelation came a day after a cabinet meeting in which he was in close contact with other government leaders, including Mr. Rouhani. A photo posted by a BBC Persia reporter on Twitter showed that she had been sitting a few meters from the president.
Ms. Ebtekar, one of the four vice-presidents, was known to the Americans as "Maria,quot; during the Tehran hostage crisis four decades ago, when, as a young revolutionary, she was a spokesperson for the captors of the 52 Americans detained in the States United. Embassy.
Iran now appears to have the highest number of government officials infected with the coronavirus, which was first officially reported in the Iranian holy city of Qom on February 19. The disease is believed to have spread to the country from China, which has maintained close economic relations with the Tehran government despite US sanctions.
A regional crossroads, Iran also seems to be a primary source of infections that have spread to neighbors.
At least 245 people have been infected in Iran, with 26 deaths, officials from the Ministry of Health said Thursday, most of them in Qom, a destination for Shiite pilgrims.
But health experts estimate that the number of infections is much higher, possibly more than a thousand, because the country's mortality rate of around 20 percent seems very high. The World Health Organization has said that the mortality rate is around 2 percent.
The cases that emerged in recent days in Bahrain, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Oman, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Kuwait have affected people who visited Iran. There were unconfirmed reports on Thursday that Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was being examined for a coronavirus infection after returning home from Iran and showing symptoms.
In addition to Ms. Ebtekar, the other infected Iranian officials include: Mojtaba Zolnour, a member of the Qom Parliament and head of the national security and foreign policy committee of the Parliament; Mahmoud Sadeghi, an open member of the Tehran Parliament; Iraj Harirchi, the vice minister of health who had led the effort to contain the coronavirus; Morteza Rahmanzadeh, the mayor of a district of Tehran; Dr. Mohamad Reza Ghadir, head of coronavirus management at Qom and director of the city's state medical university, and Hadi Khosroshahi, a prominent cleric and former ambassador to the Vatican.
Mr. Khosroshahi, 81, died, official Iranian media reported. Elham Sheikhi, a professional athlete and a member of the national women's soccer team in her 20s, also died after contracting the disease.
Despite previous claims by the Iranian authorities that the risk of coronavirus is under control and that enemy propaganda has exaggerated its scope to sow panic, they canceled Friday prayers in Tehran and 22 other cities, and ordered the closure of schools and universities until the end of the war. Iranian year on March 21. All cultural and sporting events will remain closed for another week, said the Ministry of Culture.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, said Iran would receive 20,000 coronavirus test kits from China on Friday, transported through Mahan Air, an Iranian airline that still flies between China and Iran.
And a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Kianoush Jahanpur, said the number of laboratories performing coronavirus screening had increased from seven to seven, and would add 22 by the end of next week. "This level of laboratory capacity is unique compared to similar countries, and will be sufficient for our needs," he said in a social media post.
In another sign that the authorities are taking the threat of contagion more seriously, Iranian State media reported that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, met with senior medical officials on Thursday, wished them success in this "difficult and momentous task," and expressed hope that "the malicious virus will be uprooted. soon as possible,quot;.
Ali Ebrazeh, a deputy health official in Qom, said the city was prepared to create a field hospital and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Army would erect hospitals there if the number of patients increased.
"If health precautions are not followed in Qom, we will end up needing 2-3,000 more hospital beds," Mr. Ebrazeh said, according to BBC Persia.
The coronavirus hit Iran, as the 80 million country suffers its most serious economic problems in many years, at least in part attributable to US sanctions that have stifled Iran's ability to sell oil and conduct international banking operations.
The mixed messages of the Iranian government about the coronavirus could further worsen its credibility problems within the country, where anger has been triggered by a mortal repression of economic protests in November and an attempt to cover up the accidental demolition of the Ukrainian plane last month in Tehran.
"The government seems unable to understand the extent or severity of the coronavirus outbreak," said the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultant, in a notice sent by email to clients this week.
The notice, written by Henry Rome, the group's Iranian specialist, and Scott Rosenstein, its global health adviser, said Khamenei and his subordinates "are probably not willing to take decisive action that could disturb a population that is already under the extreme pressure of US sanctions. " "
