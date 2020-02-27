The US economy UU. It grew at a rate of 2.1% in the fourth quarter, but a virus threat is coming

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US Economy UU. It grew at an annual rate of 2.1% in the last quarter of last year, but the damage caused by the spread of the coronavirus probably depresses growth in the current quarter and the rest of the year.

The general growth rate in the October-December quarter did not change from its initial estimate a month ago, although the components changed slightly, the Commerce Department said Thursday. A slowdown in business replenishment was less severe than previously believed. But a cut in business investment in new equipment was more of a burden for growth than initially thought.

Economists have been lowering their forecasts for the first quarter of this year as fears about the impact of the virus have increased. Stock markets have collapsed this week with the news that the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has now exceeded 81,000.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.4%, intensifying a week-long market crash as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak will seriously damage the global economy.

The virus, which began in Wuhan, China, has spread to more than 30 countries, including the United States, Italy and South Korea.

The vital supply chains of China on which companies in the United States and elsewhere depend, and that problem is expected to worsen. Microsoft and Apple have warned about the adverse impacts of supply chain disruptions.

US companies with considerable operations in China are directly affected. McDonald’s has closed hundreds of stores there. Starbucks has closed more than half of its locations. While it has begun to open stores in China, where the outbreak has declined, it is now spreading faster outside of China.

In a report to investors on Thursday, Goldman Sachs said the consequences of the virus would likely eliminate all of the earnings growth it had forecast for 2020 if the virus continues to spread. David Kostin, the company's strategist, said his benchmark estimate is now zero growth in S,amp;P 500 earnings per share this year, below an earlier forecast of 5.5% earnings growth.

Growing fears about the economic damage that the virus can cause have caused the worst losses in US stocks in two years, less than a week after Wall Street reached record levels. To try to demonstrate the government's determination to deal with the spread of the virus, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was appointing Vice President Mike Pence to lead the coordination of US actions.

But economists warn that if the virus becomes a global pandemic, the impact could be severe enough to push the global economy and the US economy into a recession.

"The world economy was already very weak due to the trade war, and it wouldn't take much to get it going," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Zandi said his baseline forecast, which optimistically assumes that the outbreak remains largely contained in China and dissipates by spring, projects that global growth will slow down to 2.4% this year, 0.4 percentage points less due to the virus .

He expects the annual growth rate of the US. UU. Decrease to 1.3% in the current quarter, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points due to the virus. He said that for the year, he forecasts a US growth of 1.7%. That would be the slowest annual growth of the Trump presidency and well below the growth of more than 3% that Trump had promised to deliver during the 2016 campaign.

Due to the turbulence of the market and the growing potential of the adverse effects of the virus, the expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have increased. The tracker of the investment sentiment of the CME Group has put the possibility of a quarter-point cut in March at 37%, compared to only 7% a week ago.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said the possibility of two rate cuts this year "has increased dramatically,quot; due to virus threats.

Until recently, many economists hoped that the Fed could keep rates unchanged throughout the year after three rate cuts last year, when it was struggling to cushion the impact of Trump's trade war with China and the slowdown of the World economy.

The estimated annual growth rate of 2.1% in the October-December quarter followed an identical gain in the third quarter. For 2019 as a whole, the economy grew 2.3%, the slowest pace since a 1.6% increase in 2016.

Trump has a strong economy to push him to re-election in November. But for each year of his presidency, economic expansion has fallen below the levels he had promised to meet during the campaign, when he mocked the growth rates achieved under President Barack Obama.

While growth increased to 2.9% in 2018, driven by the 2017 tax cut and the increase in public spending, last year it was again close to the average reached by Obama.

The Commerce Department's Thursday report was its second of three economic growth estimates for the quarter from October to December. He showed that consumer spending, which represents 70 percent of economic growth, grew at an annual rate of 1.7% in the fourth quarter, below an initial estimate of 1.8% growth.

Business investment in new plants and equipment was also lower, falling at a rate of 2.3%, worse than the initial estimate of a 1.5% drop. These weaker numbers were offset by more commercial resupply of store shelves and upward revisions of residential investment and federal government spending.