The United States maintains pressure on Iran, stalling diplomacy while waiting for attacks

In Europe, officials do not believe that the maximum pressure campaign has slowed the search for a nuclear weapon by Iran.

A European diplomat said many Europeans remain concerned that the Trump administration is seeking a regime change, despite US officials insisting that this is not the goal. That diplomat added that while the government in Tehran seemed shaken by recent events, including the accidental demolition of a Ukrainian plane and the protests that followed, it is not likely to fall.

Diplomats also do not expect Iran to move away from its support for proxy militias or stop undercover attacks. The Arab states have warned of the increase in violence in the region if Tehran feels too pressured by the United States.

Anti-American sentiments in Iraq are already on the rise, a US official said. A Middle Eastern diplomat also predicted that Iran will carry out more attacks, similar to those against key oil fields in Saudi Arabia or oil tankers around the Strait of Hormuz, to test the Trump administration.

Even Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and an Iranian hawk, has acknowledged that the Trump administration offers nothing to attract Iran to come to the negotiating table. Graham has told people that he is working on possible incentives for Washington to offer Tehran.

New nuclear negotiations are unlikely soon.

Two senior Middle Eastern officials who speak regularly with the Trump administration about Iran said they do not expect Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, to agree to begin new negotiations with the United States soon. Instead, they said, he will wait to see the outcome of the US presidential elections in November before deciding on a new strategy.

Trump said he wants to reach a new agreement with Iran that is more expansive than the 2015 nuclear treaty that the Obama administration negotiated with the world powers and Tehran, and from which Trump withdrew to the United States in 2018. Administration officials Trump says they seek not only stricter restrictions on Iran's nuclear program, but also limits on their ballistic missile efforts and their support for regional militias.