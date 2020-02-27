The United States maintains pressure on Iran, stalling diplomacy while waiting for attacks

WASHINGTON – The United States and Iran may have withdrawn from the brink of war, but they have refused to withdraw since the US drone attack in January that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, commander of the elite Quds force in Tehran.
Instead, the two adversaries have pricked each other with increasing pressure. The Trump administration has imposed new sanctions against Iran, while Tehran has ignored Washington's warnings in sending weapons to Shiite allies in the Middle East. Iran-backed militias continue to attack bases in Iraq where Americans are deployed.
The stalemate could last at least another year, officials and experts say. While Iran faces a severe outbreak of coronavirus and occasional protests, its leaders are signaling that it will wait for the US presidential elections in November to decide whether to open new nuclear negotiations with the world powers. Meanwhile, Congress wants to cut President Trump's authority to attack Iran.
With Secretary of State Mike Pompeo scheduled to inform the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday about the next steps of the administration, here is a look at the situation.
The administration continues with the "maximum pressure,quot;.
Mr. Pompeo will be asked about the The decision to kill General Suleimani in an attack on January 3 in Baghdad after an Iran-backed militia protested at the US embassy. But Congress did not seem convinced of the urgency of the strike: both the House of Representatives and the Senate have voted to restrict Trump's war powers against Iran.
In the last two months, the Trump administration has imposed more sanctions against Iran's oil, metal, manufacturing and textile exports, as well as against some of the country's military commanders, senior government officials and officials involved in its elections and its nuclear program . On Wednesday, the State Department added Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia leader in Iraq and Syria to the list of foreign terrorists.
Sanctions are the main tool exerted by the Trump administration in its drive for new limits to Tehran's nuclear and military programs.
But the US campaign could be counterproductive if sanctions weaken Iran's economy so much that its citizens become more dependent on the government for a living, experts say.
"It has been very effective in damaging Iran's economy," said Hussein Ibish, an academic at the Institute of Arab Gulf States in Washington. "But you have to ask, for what purpose?"
Pompeo insists that yes, but the violence continues to expose the challenges to politics.
The attack on General Suleimani "provided the Iranians with a deep understanding that our notion of deterrence is real," said Pompeo. Said in Saudi Arabia last week.
The death of General Suleimani was the climax of the eye-to-eye violence that began on December 27, when an American interpreter was killed and others were injured in a rocket attack against an Iraqi base carried out by militias supported by Iran. The Pentagon responded by bombing members of the militia in Iraq and Syria. That caused riots in front of the US embassy in Baghdad on December 31.
Iran retaliated against the death of General Suleimani firing missiles at US troops at two Iraqi military bases on January 8. No one died, but more than 100 soldiers have reported brain injuries.
Since then, Iran-backed militias have resumed attacks on the US embassy and Iraqi bases where US troops are stationed. And Iran was caught this month sending anti-aircraft missiles to the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
A senior Iraqi official said rocket attacks against US-housing complexes have become increasingly worrying. Some rockets are landing closer to frequently populated facilities, and Iraqi security forces have found nearby preparation platforms equipped to launch up to 36 rockets at a time.
In recent months, Trump has deployed thousands of additional troops in the region.
Are American allies on board?
European allies and other world powers have opposed sanctions against Iran, particularly the oil embargo, while the Arab Gulf states have supported them. But both sides are now united by the concern that the US pressure campaign will put an end to any hope of negotiating a new nuclear agreement.
In Europe, officials do not believe that the maximum pressure campaign has slowed the search for a nuclear weapon by Iran.
A European diplomat said many Europeans remain concerned that the Trump administration is seeking a regime change, despite US officials insisting that this is not the goal. That diplomat added that while the government in Tehran seemed shaken by recent events, including the accidental demolition of a Ukrainian plane and the protests that followed, it is not likely to fall.
Diplomats also do not expect Iran to move away from its support for proxy militias or stop undercover attacks. The Arab states have warned of the increase in violence in the region if Tehran feels too pressured by the United States.
Anti-American sentiments in Iraq are already on the rise, a US official said. A Middle Eastern diplomat also predicted that Iran will carry out more attacks, similar to those against key oil fields in Saudi Arabia or oil tankers around the Strait of Hormuz, to test the Trump administration.
Even Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and an Iranian hawk, has acknowledged that the Trump administration offers nothing to attract Iran to come to the negotiating table. Graham has told people that he is working on possible incentives for Washington to offer Tehran.
New nuclear negotiations are unlikely soon.
Two senior Middle Eastern officials who speak regularly with the Trump administration about Iran said they do not expect Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, to agree to begin new negotiations with the United States soon. Instead, they said, he will wait to see the outcome of the US presidential elections in November before deciding on a new strategy.
Trump said he wants to reach a new agreement with Iran that is more expansive than the 2015 nuclear treaty that the Obama administration negotiated with the world powers and Tehran, and from which Trump withdrew to the United States in 2018. Administration officials Trump says they seek not only stricter restrictions on Iran's nuclear program, but also limits on their ballistic missile efforts and their support for regional militias.
Foreign diplomats said that Pompeo wants future negotiations to include more parties, adding Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the talks that were previously held between Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, the United States and the European Union .
As a way to avoid US sanctions, European officials are creating a barter system to continue trade with Iran and, in turn, keep the 2015 nuclear agreement alive, even though Iran has violated the limits of the agreement since Trump's withdrawal. In January, Britain, France and Germany notified Iran that it would impose international sanctions again if Tehran failed to comply with the agreement.
At a meeting on Wednesday of the remaining signatories of the agreement, Iranian diplomats said they were eager to save the agreement.
Is it a regime change or an "interruption,quot; of the regime?
Senior State Department officials have told foreign diplomats that Iran's leaders are "finished,quot; and that Tehran is running out of money, according to Western officials.
Brian H. Hook, the special representative of the State Department in Iran, said Tehran faces its "worst financial crisis and worst political unrest in its 40-year history."
Last week, Mr. Hook took advantage He manipulated parliamentary elections in Iran as the last chance to encourage internal opposition, which broke out last fall against the government.
However, "I don't think we have illusions that the regime will collapse tomorrow," said Mark Dubowitz, executive director of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a group of Washington experts that closely consults with the Trump administration on politics. from Iran "We believe there will be continued instability within Iran, because these protests will erupt with greater power and frequency."
Last year, in "Intelligence Matters," a podcast presented by Michael J. Morrell, a former acting actor from C.I.A. Director, Mr. Pompeo defined the objective of the pressure campaign as creating conditions to change the opinion of the Iranians against his government.
"Essentially, he admitted that his policy is regime change," Morrell said.
US intelligence officials who report to Congress have said the Iranian government remains stable, even under pressure.
"I think the administration, quite frankly, doesn't even have a strategy for what would replace the regime," said Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California and a member of the House's Armed Services Committee. He called the "purely punitive,quot; American pressure campaign.
And even if Ayatollah Khamenei, 80, left power, diplomats and experts said, his replacement could be even less likely to seek diplomacy with the United States.
"People have no voice in the matter," said Haleh Esfandiari, founding director of the Middle East Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center. "Nor is the selection of a moderate cleric as a successor."