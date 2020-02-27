The U.S. Navy UU. Test the first SM-2 ground-air missile of a restarted production line – Defense Blog

US gun manufacturer Raytheon Co. reported that it partnered with the U.S. Navy. UU. To successfully test the first SM-2 ground-air missile of the restarted production line.

The SM-2 Block IIIB missile was launched, flew and provided accurate telemetry data within range, and faced a Navy target in the air.

SM-2 allows marinas to defend against missiles and anti-ship aircraft. Raytheon and the Navy restarted the production line to meet global demand. The program invested in new equipment and better manufacturing processes to increase efficiency.

"The SM-2 is in high demand due to its advanced capabilities and the history of more than 2,700 successful US Navy flight tests and international ships," said Dr. Mitch Stevison, vice president of Raytheon Strategic and Naval Systems. "The navies around the world have trusted this missile and will continue to provide fleet protection for decades to come."

Raytheon has delivered more than 11,000 SM-2 missiles to customers worldwide. In 2020, the company will begin providing Australia, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands with more than 280 missiles from its last production lot.