The U.S. Air Force UU. Plans to remove 17 Lancer B-1B bombers during 2021 – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He has announced plans to withdraw 17 long-range B-1B Lancer bombers during fiscal year 2021.

Scramble magazine reported on Wednesday, citing budget estimates for fiscal year 2021 of the US Department of Defense. UU. (FY), that more B-1B lancers will be removed during 2021.

The Dutch aviation publication also added that on September 17, 2019, General Goldfein said that in recent years the USAF flew the B-1B in its least optimal configuration. The result of that are tensions in the plane that were not anticipated for its fuselage. As a result, Lancer's fleet sees significant structural problems during tank maintenance. The B-1B averages 9,701 hours of fuselage as of January 2020.

The B-1 is a highly versatile multi-mission weapon system. The combined wing / body configuration of the B-1B, variable geometry wings and turbo fan post-combustion engines, combine to provide long range, maneuverability and high speed while improving survivability.

For the past 18 years, the Lancer B-1B has witnessed fighting and is known as a workhorse. Subsequently, years of operations deployed in the Middle East and Afghanistan left their mark on the state of the entire fleet of aircraft.

Military.com said the long-planned retirement period of B-1 is a key component for effective fleet management during the transition to B-21. The Air Force will gradually withdraw the B-1s, beginning with the most expensive and structurally deficient of the fuselages. By adopting a gradual retirement approach, this will allow overlap between inherited and next-generation bombers.