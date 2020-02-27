The training camp for migrants from Italy | Migrants

Mass migration from Africa and the Middle East to southern Europe through Italy has become one of the most sensitive political issues in that country in recent times.

The arrival of around 700,000 people since 2014, whether they are refugees from war and persecution or those in search of better economic opportunities, has inspired both xenophobia and a more open but heated debate about the best way to manage their integration .

A city in northern Italy has adopted a radical solution to both problems: a "training camp,quot; of integration that aims, through military-style discipline and hard work, to make migrants more acceptable for local population.

The residents of the institution in Bergamo must wear uniforms, be attentive to their beds for inspection, take compulsory Italian language and culture classes and perform "volunteer,quot; jobs in the area.

It is a controversial approach to a complex issue. In recent years, Italy has seen an increase in populist sentiment, led by the right-wing party of the League and its confrontation leader Matteo Salvini, who is often accused of racism due to his stance on illegal immigration "out of control,quot; ".

But the camp director, Christophe Sánchez, who, perhaps surprisingly, is a supporter of the center-left Democratic Party of Italy, believes that assimilating and not criminalizing migrants is just a matter of common sense.

"If a man speaks Italian, has a permanent job, is financially independent, it would be crazy to take this person and throw them into illegality. This place works," he says.

This film goes behind the scenes at Bergamo's training camp to discover if his martial methods could be an effective antidote against Italy's disturbing anti-immigrant sentiment.

Source: Al Jazeera