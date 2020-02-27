The T20 Women's World Cup is the closest, says Georgia Elwiss of England | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML6ba93b63786a68fd800cdf4feaf411d011% %MINIFYHTML6ba93b63786a68fd800cdf4feaf411d012%

Watch England vs Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7:30 a.m. on Friday





The English Danni Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss anticipate the clash of the T20 Women's World Cup with Pakistan during a trip to the zoo.

Georgia Elwiss has qualified the 2020 T20 Women's World Cup as the "closest,quot;, as England will face Pakistan in another Group B that must win on Friday.

England slipped in their first match of the tournament, losing by six wickets to South Africa, before returning to the track with a blunt beating of 98 rookies in the tournament in Thailand: Captain Heather Knight firing a good hundred.

England, under normal circumstances, would expect another routine victory in its next game; Pakistan has defeated England only once in 13 attempts at T20 internationals (once in 24 games, when it includes ODI), but it had its World Cup campaign with an impressive start with an amazing eight wicket victory over the champions of the West Indies 2016.

The result has opened wide to Group B, with England tied at two points with the West Indies, South Africa and their opponents on Friday: Pakistan and South Africa have played one less game.

English captain Heather Knight celebrates her first T20I century in victory over Thailand

"It shows how close the tournament is," said Elwiss Sky sports. "Without a doubt (it is the closest). You have already seen it with some of the results that have come.

"Both groups are really hard to call and both teams in their day can do it, probably a person who can take your game off."

"It's really nice to see sides that have had problems in the past, that stand out and get success because of the work they have done in recent years."

Pakistan has never qualified since the group stage of the T20 Women's World Cup, winning only five games, three against lower-ranking opponents, and losing 16 in previous tournaments.

Pakistan's best performance was in World T20 2016, where they defeated their great Indian rivals and defeated Bangladesh, but did not reach a place in the semifinal after being defeated by England in their final game.

Pakistan celebrates its surprise victory over the West Indies in its first T20 Women's World Cup match

Despite having been successful against them previously, Elwiss said England will not take its opponents lightly, and the side believes they are finding the form at the moment just after that initial blow against South Africa.

"We are confident in what we are doing, we are building well and now it is just about putting it together at the right time," Elwiss added.

"We get a lot out of that first game, the heart we show, and you probably always get more from a loss than from a victory."

"So, (against Thailand) for Heather to bat the way he did and for the bowlers to do that full performance, it was really nice."

The T20 knight's maiden helped England on its way to a first T20 World Cup victory against Thailand

"It takes a bit of pressure off us to get that first victory on the board, and now we are eager to play against a good team from Pakistan, which succeeded in their first game."

"They are a great team. They have some really dangerous players, but the girls had a very good series against them recently in Malaysia."

"We will take a lot of confidence in the way we play there, but don't underestimate them."

"We have to take every game at once, since you never know what can happen in the T20 cricket. We need to do what we do best to make sure we get the right result."

The live coverage of the ICC T20 2020 Women's World Cup continues on Sky Sports, with England Women coming in action against Pakistan Women on Friday at 7:30 a.m.