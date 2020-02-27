The star of & # 39; Black-ish & # 39 ;, Deon Cole, about the hate he receives for wearing flared pants: & # 39; Kiss My A ** & # 39;

WENN / Instar

Regretting the spiteful spirit among the black community, cartoonist Charlie Telphy in the ABC comedy says that the problem is greater than his "bells" and that we have to "break the cycle."

Deon cole He has responded to the violent reaction that was triggered after using the Gucci bell fund at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards. The actor nominated for the SAG Award went to his Instagram account to reveal that he received so much hatred for his choice of outfit Traditional for the event on Saturday, February 22.

In a video posted on Tuesday, February, the 48-year-old said: "I've always had the balls to use what I wanted to use and with that come opinions." Surprised by the reaction, he shared: "The part I am stumbling upon is hate. The hate I have been receiving because I was wearing a velvet velvet suit has been unreal. I have been told that … I have been called to & # 39; b *** ha ** n *** a. & # 39; "

Some people questioned his sexuality and threw homophobic comments on his Instagram post, while there were also some who came to threaten death against him. Deon, who explained that the outfit was a tribute to his love for the disco era, said some people denounced his comic talent due to flared pants.

But Deon's confidence is apparently greater than his fear of threats. Responding to those who hate, he wrote in the caption of the post comparing his look at the NAACP Images Awards with Mike Myers& # 39; character in the "Austin Powers" movies. "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡MDo LODOAO TO ME LODA!

The actor, known for playing Charlie Telphy in "Blackish"and its spin-off"Grown-ish", then compared people's reaction to their bells to the reaction of Harry Styles& # 39; fans of their similar outfit. "This is Harry Styles of the group only one direction wearing the same suit, without hatred or threats from his people, "he wrote.

Regretting the spiteful spirit among the black community, he added: "Hate in your own community is real! Who put hatred in black people? WON! We have to discover the origin of this problem and BREAK THE CYCLE! We can Don't keep sweeping this problem under the carpet. This is bigger than my pants. "

Deon received support from other celebrities after publishing the video. Gabrielle Union wrote: "I am bewildered and hate that I have received threats, but I continue to make you and what makes you happy @deoncole because your joy will allow you to continue making others happy. Respect." Don Lemon intervened: "Deon, you also give me joy, brother. You are the real deal. Keep spitting the truth."