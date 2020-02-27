The special meeting of & # 39; Friends & # 39; It will be great

NBC

In an episode of & # 39; Hiking with Kevin & # 39; Kevin Nealon, the actress known as Monica Geller in the successful comedy expresses her enthusiasm for meeting her castmates once again.

Courteney Cox He has revealed his enthusiasm for the upcoming "Friends" meeting special, adding that she and her former castmates "are going to have the best time."

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Courteney and his co-stars: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer Y Matthew Perry – will join for a unique TV special for the next HBO Max streaming service.

And talking about the possibility of meeting when he joined the comedian Kevin Nealon for an episode of his "Hiking with Kevin," Courteney said: "The exciting thing is that we will all meet for the first time, in a room, and talk about the show," Cox said. "And he's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm very excited."

"We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and in fact we sat there and talked and remembered this amazing experience we had. It will be fantastic."

Courteney also revealed that a recent meeting she and her former co-stars had enjoyed, an image that broke the Internet when Jennifer shared it as her first post by joining Instagram, was one of the two dinners they had with the six actors. members present since the show came to an end in 2004.

"The ideal for me, and we actually did it recently, and it took us forever," he smiled. "I don't know how many years they were, maybe 15 years, and finally we all got together and had dinner. And when we get together, it's never like that, it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we finished the show, it's the most fun . We laughed a lot ".

The special will be directed by Ben Winston and produced by the cast members and the original creators of the series, Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, according to Variety.

An issue date has not yet been announced.