The son of & # 39; Black Ink Crew & # 39; from Star Sky breaks after she tells him & # 39; No one loves you & # 39; during the fight

After accusing Des of robbing him, the television personality gets so angry that he tells him when he leaves, "Your dad doesn't love you, I don't love you, nobody loves you!"

Sky days He seemed to get along very well with his youngest son Des after their meeting, but everything changed after the mother-son duo had a heated argument in a recent episode of "Black ink equipment"This resulted in Des changing his mind and expressing how sorry he was to have approached the television star.

It all started after Sky accused his son of robbing him and told him that items and money were missing from his house. However, Des denied having taken anything. Apparently, Sky didn't believe it and things got so intense. Sky declared: "I want to beat this little boy is a **!" To make matters worse, she told him as she walked away, "Your dad doesn't love you, I don't love you, nobody loves you!"

His comment clearly hurt Des so much that he broke down crying later, saying he never asked to be born and that he intended to hurt Sky. Nor did he understand why she hurt him like that. In the end, Des and Sky decided to separate once more.

Since then, fans showed their support for Des after watching the episode and attacked Sky. "That is not something he tells his son, especially after he has left him. He simply opens those wounds again," one wrote. "What kind of mother talks to the child they gave birth like that? I don't care how frustrated you are! Words have power!" Another said.

Despite the reaction, Sky seemed not to be upset. In response to a user who said: "I WOULD NEVER ANSWER HIM FOR HER! I ONLY LOVE IT TO SKYY, BUT THIS WAS BEYOND DISGUSTING! UCNT JUSITFY IGNORANCE. PERIOD !!!! !!!! GOD WILL MANAGE U! CONFIDENCE AND WILL BELIEVE !!! " She simply left a red heart emoji.