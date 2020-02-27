The recruitment oath for US Army recruits UU. In Texas it was truly out of this world – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dozens of young people gathered at the Johnson Space Center in Texas to dedicate themselves to the service and the soldier who administered the oath to the recruits did so while floating in zero gravity, 250 miles above Earth.

"The Houston Space Center and the US Army have come together to create a unique experience for young people who will begin their next mission by promising their honorable service to the United States," said William T. Harris, president and CEO from the Houston Space Center.

While recruits in Texas descended to NASA facilities, another 1,000, in locations across the country, also received the oath of the current resident of the Andrew Morgan International Space Station.

Morgan was orbiting Earth at 17,150 mph, approximately 5 miles per second, when he helped men and women take the next step in the service.

Watch LIVE how 1,000 future soldiers across the country launch their careers in the @ US Exercise and take an oath of enlistment @Spacial station with @AstroDrewMorgan Who is an army officer: https://t.co/2kq88SGsUk – NASA (@NASA) February 26, 2020

While the words they recited did not differ from other classes, no one had done so through a downlink to outer space.

Astronaut Morgan is no stranger to the army. Is colonel and reaffirmed his loyalty during the transmission by unzipping the top of his flight suit to reveal an army shirt below.

"I am a soldier. I am only serving in the space on the highest ground," he said.

After the recruits, including several from North Texas, were sworn in, Colonel Morgan answered questions from some new recruits at the Houston Space Center.

Before closing the session, the West Virginia astronaut made a Zero-G backward turn and raised different flags of the armed forces floating in front of the camera.