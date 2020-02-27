"The public health community is aware of this,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML43f671d11c6cb283f86d340383be20bc11% %MINIFYHTML43f671d11c6cb283f86d340383be20bc12%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Covid-19 is now a worldwide concern.

"Other people are understanding that they weren't necessarily in Wuhan," says Dean Courtney in downtown Dallas. "We are worried."

And he is not alone.

"I make sure to wash my hands a lot more," LaTanya Daniels shared, adding that he is also more aware of maintaining his overall health.

Meanwhile, Dallas County leaders face the coronavirus threat with preparedness, urging common sense prevention and also asking the community to keep the threat in perspective.

"We understand your panic … we understand fear," says Dr. Brad Sellers, Director of Emergency Medicine at Methodist Dallas. "There is so much information that can scare you." But, Dr. Sellers also quickly points out that seasonal flu is currently the most prolific killer blamed for some 10,000 deaths each year in the US alone. UU. "That doesn't say they shouldn't worry … and they shouldn't take precautions like washing their hands, staying home when they are sick."

He says that the Methodist Health System is meeting and preparing at this time to respond to any coronavirus patient, and agrees with the CDC's assessment that it is not "yes," but "when,quot; the coronavirus begins to spread in the US UU.

According to Dr. Sellers, the medical community in North Texas learned a lot during the Ebola scare of 2019.

Even now, local health experts continue to modify the protocols, especially with regard to the need to quickly identify and isolate patients who may have been exposed, showing us special "negative pressure,quot; treatment rooms near the room of hospital emergencies.

"A patient who may have an infection that we want to isolate, we can put that patient in the room," explains Dr. Sellers. "When we close the door, it creates a negative pressure, so there are no germs … It keeps them in the room, so other patients and staff are protected."

Dallas County officials are reminding the community to have a plan for their families and businesses, just as they would during the severe weather season, but they also know that local leaders are also preparing.

"Those of us who are our job to work on this, we are working very hard," says Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “The public health community is above this, we are prepared for this. We are doing our job and you don't need to worry. Keep up with your daily life.

Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Human Services and Health of Dallas County also shared those guarantees and told Up News Info 11 in a statement: “While there are currently no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Dallas County, we are assuming the risk of an outbreak in the United States very seriously and is preparing for any level of response that may be necessary. "

Judge Jenkins says area rescuers are receiving additional training at this time on how to respond to homes where exposure to coronavirus is expected "and all that before we have a single patient here in Dallas County."

Dr. Sellers says that his advice to those concerned with the coronavirus would be to first mitigate the most pressing danger, seasonal flu.

"Get a flu shot, wash your hands and stay home when you're sick," he said.