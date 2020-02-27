Do you remember when your parents used to tell you to "do that little dance you do,quot; when the guests came? Now that we are older, imagine going to a friend's house and telling your 6-year-old son to "sing that little song that you are singing,quot;, and the child begins to sing!

Having said that, 6 years old They are many things, and being extremely talented beyond their years is a rarity in itself.

Brianne Cameron, a 6-year-old piano student, really made us SHOOK when we heard her sing the National Anthem. Her voice is so strong, beautiful and powerful, that if you closed your eyes, you would hardly believe that such a big voice came from a girl.

His piano teacher, Andre Sims, shared Brianne's beautiful voice in a video, and his legend showed that he was apparently proud to "discover an incredible gift,quot; from his 6-year-old student.

Look at her beautiful voice below: