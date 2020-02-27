The popular Instagram model removes the page after fans knew she is transgender!

A popular Instagram model called Aliyah is going viral this morning. MTO News learned that the beautiful young woman deleted her page and created a new "private,quot; page after many of her fans knew her secret: that she is a transgender.

Aliyah has millions of fans and followers on social networks, most of them are men who had no idea that he is a trans person.

A few weeks ago, Aliyah's secret was revealed, when a disgruntled ex-boyfriend spilled tea on the transgender state of the Instagram model. Shortly after Aliyah's trans state was revealed, his page was mysteriously removed from Instagram.

Aliyah created a new page, but this one was private, and only for members.

