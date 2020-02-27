The popular Instagram model removes the page after fans knew she is transgender!

A popular Instagram model called Aliyah is going viral this morning. MTO News learned that the beautiful young woman deleted her page and created a new "private,quot; page after many of her fans knew her secret: that she is a transgender.

Aliyah has millions of fans and followers on social networks, most of them are men who had no idea that he is a trans person.

A few weeks ago, Aliyah's secret was revealed, when a disgruntled ex-boyfriend spilled tea on the transgender state of the Instagram model. Shortly after Aliyah's trans state was revealed, his page was mysteriously removed from Instagram.

Aliyah created a new page, but this one was private, and only for members.

According to some of his fans, he deleted his IG page and deleted all the photos in which he looked even a bit muscular, and then uploaded it again. They suspect that Aliyah is trying to hide his trans state again.

Aaliyah's IG biography now says "deleted at 600k."

Here are the before and after photos of Aliyah: