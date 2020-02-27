The police are not sure if the murder of Pop Smoke was a random robbery or a targeted coup!

Police are working hard to solve the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot dead during an invasion of the house earlier this month, but they say they are still unsure if his murder was a selective hit or simply a robbery. random. gone wrong.

In the moments before his murder, Pop Smoke had posted a video that showed lots of cash, in addition to involuntarily giving away the address of the Hollywood Hills house he was renting.

"We are seeing an angle," said Captain Jonathan L. Tippet about the Instagram publications of Pop Smoke by the NY Times. "It also extends the group of people who would have known where he was and could have attacked him for a variety of reasons."

Some items were taken, but since the thieves had to search through the rapper in the house, there is the possibility of a selective hit.

"A couple of articles were taken, but some of the things one would think they would be taken were not even really searched," said Captain Tippet. "So that's why we're not saying it was a robbery or that he was the target."

Cops are still reviewing all surveillance images of the area.