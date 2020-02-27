Home Entertainment The police are not sure if the murder of Pop Smoke was...

The police are not sure if the murder of Pop Smoke was a random robbery or a targeted coup!

Police are working hard to solve the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot dead during an invasion of the house earlier this month, but they say they are still unsure if his murder was a selective hit or simply a robbery. random. gone wrong.

In the moments before his murder, Pop Smoke had posted a video that showed lots of cash, in addition to involuntarily giving away the address of the Hollywood Hills house he was renting.

