The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy defends live on Sky Sports | Golf news

The wait is almost over for the Players Championship, with extended live coverage on Sky Sports The Players

Rory McIlroy aims to become the first player in history to successfully defend his Players Championship title in the coming weeks, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The world number 1 returns to TPC Sawgrass seeking to replicate the victory of a shot last year, the first of four wins for McIlroy in a 2019 that saw him finish the campaign as FedExCup champion.

McIlroy finished the week on the 16th low to claim a one-shot victory over Jim Furyk

McIlroy is back as part of a star-filled field in Florida for the unofficial "fifth major,quot; of golf, where Sky Sports' dedicated player channel will offer more than 50 hours of live coverage during the week.

Tiger Woods has another opportunity to claim a 83rd title on the PGA Tour, seven years after his last victory at Sawgrass, with the 15-time main champion who also seeks to join Jack Nicklaus as the only three-time winners of the event.

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas will seek to close the gap with McIlroy in battle to be world number one, with former Sawgrass champions Jason Day and Rickie Fowler also in action.

The emblematic event of the PGA Tour is home to one of the most emblematic pairs of golf, with the 17th hole and its green island production creating countless memorable moments in the history of the tournament.

The par-17 17 at the Course Stadium is one of the most recognizable on the PGA Tour.

Sky Sports will show eight hours of live accumulation and preview of the content on Tuesday and Wednesday before the event, before excellent coverage during the four days of the tournament and a large number of additional sources available through the red button.

To whet your appetite for one of the highlights of the golf calendar, click on the video above to see some of the highlights of the players' tournament tournament archives.

Watch The Players Championship live from March 10 to 15 on the dedicated Sky Sports channel: Sky Sports The Players!