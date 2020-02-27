The performance of Jalen Hurts in the NFL Combine was that of a professional QB, no doubt

In what has become a boring rite of initiation in the NFL Scouting Combine, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma became the last quarterback to defend his position while heading to the next level.

"I've always been the first on the team, but I think I'm a quarterback," Hurts told reporters, through Touchdown Alabama Magazine. "I think that's all,quot;.

Withdraw the question, please. Lamar Jackson, who won a Heisman Trophy in Louisville, had to answer before moving on to the final selection of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He won the NFL MVP in his second season. That's that.

Meanwhile, injuries improved their stock in the NFL Draft with a good performance on Thursday in the NFL Combine. The Heisman Trophy finalist ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard race, the fastest among the quarterbacks in his group. He didn't look very different in the throwing exercises than Justin Herbert of Oregon or Jake Fromm of Georgia, who are generally considered the best first-round prospects behind Joe Burrow of LSU and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama.

Hurts' efforts garnered praise from experts, and then comparisons with Dak Prescott, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft that has started every game in the last four seasons for the Cowboys, began to cheer up.

Jalen Hurts just ran a 4.59 40, quite fast for such a powerful young man with 222 pounds. Enough arm, too. You can win many games as a starting QB in the NFL. Game maker Leader. – Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 27, 2020

Jalen hurts to look great out there! – Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 28, 2020

Hurts experienced the best of both worlds in college in Alabama and Oklahoma. He started in two college football games for Crimson Tide. He led a memorable return in the SEC championship game.

He then transferred to Oklahoma, pushed his completion percentage close to 70 and accumulated enough yards and total touchdowns to be the third consecutive Heisman QB-finalist under Lincoln Riley. The first two, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, won the award and were the number one overall selection in a row in the NFL Draft.

Hurts also fits the description of the winner. He had a 38-4 record as a starter in college. Yes, he led Playoff bluebloods, but he managed the pressure of playing in both places with an unusual balance.

Can Hurts do the same in the NFL? Didn't we ask this question about Murray last year? It's the same question that the Saints and other organizations now ask about the former BYU quarterback, Taysom Hill. We used to do it with Kordell Stewart. Hurts could be asked to play that bar-like role, but he is more than that. He is a quarterback.

He has also worked hard enough to be more than a Day 3 election. Now there is a possibility that Hurts will meet the second round, especially for a team that is willing to push the mesh with the university and professionals. Arizona did that last year with Murray, and other franchises will follow.

Damages may not be an incumbent in the NFL immediately, but with the right adjustment you could have that opportunity soon enough. He answered that question on and off the field in Indianapolis.

He is a quarterback on the next level.

That's that.