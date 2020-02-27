The owner of LAFC sees that MLS passes baseball and hockey in popularity in the US. UU.

%MINIFYHTML73fcf74c3d59070569441a253131718e11% %MINIFYHTML73fcf74c3d59070569441a253131718e12%

Los Angeles FC owner Larry Berg believes Major League Soccer will soon beat baseball and hockey in the US sports hierarchy, while Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas expects the league to be better than Premier League or La Liga in the next 25 years.

Berg and Mas were talking on a panel to start the MLS season 25, which begins on Saturday.

Last season, Berg's LAFC team ran rampant during the regular season, emerging as one of the best teams in league history while winning the Supporters Shield. However, he fell short in the postseason, losing to the eventual MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders.

LAFC seems to be ready to compete once again in 2020, as the club seeks to build a successful first two seasons in the MLS.

And Berg says he believes the league will soon surpass two of the four major traditional sports in the United States in the coming years.

"We definitely have demography in our favor, both in terms of youth and diversity," Berg said. "So I think we will spend baseball and hockey and be the number 3 sport in the United States behind football and basketball."

"I think we will be the league of choice. I think we are already a league of choice to some extent; if we can be a league in the top five or a league in the top three, it will really be reduced at the end of the league." day to money, our ability to compete for players. "

"I think the good news is that players want to play here." "We are the United States of America. People want to live here. It's an incredible lifestyle. The infrastructure is fantastic."

While Berg set a series of national goals for the MLS, Mas believes that MLS can become a power in world football.

"I think MLS will be one of the best sports leagues in the United States," said Mas. "I think it will be on par or beating the best leagues in the world, Premier League or Serie A or La Liga around the world."

"I think the MLS in 25 years will be Premier League if we want to call it that in the metrics that measure the leagues."

The head of the US men's national team UU. Gregg Berhalter also has an optimistic view of the future of the league.

The coach, who led the 2014-18 Columbus Crew, says the league's resources will be enough to boost him with great signings and higher quality as a result.

"I see in the 25 years, the whole world watching our game on television," he said. "The quality of production that we can produce in the United States, we will be the leader in football."