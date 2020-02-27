The NFL Combine player didn't know he had 37 parking tickets until the Raiders told him

The NFL Combine is widely publicized for its exercises, but another important aspect is something that the league does not show on television: interviews with players.

The teams meet with the NFL candidates and ask them a series of questions ranging from silly to serious. The franchises will invest millions of dollars in some of these players over the next four years, so they want to make sure they are recruiting the right types. During this process, teams make some deep dives in each player's past.

In the case of TCU Ross Blacklock defensive tackle, the Raiders were so deep that they informed him of something he didn't even know about himself.

Ross Blacklock has 21 formal interviews. He said he prepared for strange questions, but when he met Oakland, he learned something new about himself: "The Raiders told me about my 37 parking tickets I didn't know." – Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 27, 2020

Your first question is probably: What?

His second question is probably: How did he not know?

Both are good questions and we have some answers. Blacklock explained that TCU has just taken the money out of his account.

"They get them out of our checks. They pay it at TCU," Blacklock said. "I guess it's a good thing because I don't have a bad record."

That explanation solves a mystery about the tickets, but does not tell us why he kept receiving them.

I went to the TCU website to see if I could find more information about the parking ticket system. In my investigation, I discovered a section that covers "excessive violations," which applies here since 37 parking tickets is the definition of excessive.

From TCU:

1. An indefinite number of parking citations will not be tolerated. 2. People who have been charged with three citations may be notified that their parking privileges are in danger. 3. Upon receipt of the sixth citation, parking privileges may be suspended immediately. At that time, the person will be notified to turn in their parking permit and will receive another permit that will allow them to park only in lots 2, 3 or 4 for the rest of the academic year. 4. Failure to comply with the terms of the suspension, or the continued receipt of appointments may result in an additional fine of $ 100.00 along with the fine of the crime, immediate towing and disciplinary action by the Dean of Students.

TCU considers six appointments enough to guarantee a suspension, so why Blacklock had no problems at any point between No. 6 and No. 37?

Problems with the TCU system aside, this is a fairly harmless offense. He ended up paying the tickets, and there are worse things than having parking violations.

Hopefully Blacklock has a better understanding of the parking rules for his NFL team.