The New York Giants release a valuable capitalization space by cutting linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin | NFL news

Alec Ogletree has been released by the Giants

The New York Giants released linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin on Wednesday, clearing a significant pay space with the departure of their two most expensive defensive players.

Rebuilding again under rookie head coach Joe Judge, the Giants earned more than $ 13 million in capitalization savings by getting rid of Ogletree ($ 8.25 million) and Martin ($ 4.8 million).

Ogletree, who was a first-round pick for the then St. Louis Rams in 2013, was acquired two years ago in an exchange for two third-day picks in 2018.

He was twice elected captain of the team and accumulated 173 tackles as the starter as an internal linebacker during his two seasons with the Giants.

In 2018, Ogletree tied the franchise record for linebackers with five interceptions, but he has lost three games every year due to an injury.

Martin signed as a free agent the day after the Ogletree exchange, after playing his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He started seven games as a strong lateral linebacker in 2018, but only played in five in 2019 due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the new head coach of the Giants, Joe Judge, has hired Amos Jones as assistant coach / special projects and situations.

Jones, 60, has spent the last 13 seasons in the NFL, most recently as assistant coach of Tampa Bay Buccaneers special teams in 2019. Judge and Jones previously worked together at the alma mater of Mississippi State, from 2004 to 2006 .

