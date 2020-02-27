The new NFL Combine exercises explained: 16 aggregate workouts, 10 removed by 2020

%MINIFYHTML2eb43e626543dd7778be088b19e9017011% %MINIFYHTML2eb43e626543dd7778be088b19e9017012%

If you have been an avid observer of the NFL Scouting Combine, you will notice that something is wrong in 2020.

%MINIFYHTML2eb43e626543dd7778be088b19e9017013% %MINIFYHTML2eb43e626543dd7778be088b19e9017014%

The event is not only moving at prime time (instead of morning / afternoon), but there will be new drills to track. And this is not a small change. The NFL Combine has added 16 new exercises while removing 10, and has changed some things about the existing exercises.

%MINIFYHTML2eb43e626543dd7778be088b19e9017015% %MINIFYHTML2eb43e626543dd7778be088b19e9017016%

Jeff Foster is the president of NFL Scouting Inc., which is the company that manages the combine. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Foster explained the process behind changing the exercises. He said he spoke with five general managers who made conference calls to discuss what to change.

MORE: How to watch the NFL Combine in primetime

"Most of the combined exercises are outdated and have limited relevance," a veteran explorer told SI. "If we want to evolve, surely, there will be a period of time without the ability to compare the present with the past, but we must focus more on the future."

Some of the changes in the existing drills include simply adding a timer. According to YES, exercises like the gauntlet, and exercise W will now be timed.

"The idea is to make it more competitive for the group of players," Foster told SI. "See if that data helps us as an evaluation and also makes it more exciting for fans and on television."

So what are these new exercises? We will break them down by position, with the help of NFL.com descriptions.

NFL COMBINE: Calendar | Participants | Measurements

Quarterbacks

Final zone fade

The fade route will be added to routes launched from quarterbacks to receivers. This will be a 10-yard route to the right side of the final zone. The fading path is a controversial move because many see it as a waste of time. The Ringer wrote an article explaining why "The fading path is rubbish." Despite many critics, teams still like to use this play in red zone situations, so it makes sense why it was added to the combination.

Timed smoke path

As SI describes, the smoke route "is a short route, a one-step hitch that is popular in career pass option plays that are now a staple of NFL crimes." The drill will be quarterbacks by throwing two passes to a receiver using this route. The QB will launch a route on each side of the field consecutively. This exercise will be timed from the hands of the quarterback to the hands of the receiver.

Running backs

Duce Staley drill

You probably recognize the name as the old Eagles runner. According to NFL.com, this exercise consists of a runner that lines up behind a horizontal bag that is part of three bags placed to form a cross. The runner will pass over the bag in front of him, then laterally over the perpendicular bag, then back over the other horizontal bag before repeating the path in the opposite direction. Coaches lined up eight yards away holding pop-up dolls will move so coordinated, creating a hole for the runner to identify before exploding through it. "

Basically, this exercise tests a runner's ability to use his eyes down the field while also facing the physical obstacles in front of him.

Inland Routes

This exercise is quite simple, and anyone who has played Madden 20 has probably used any of these routes before. We include an image of what the work looks like in Madden below. Since the league uses more runners in the air game, it makes sense why they would add exercises that focus on the ability of a runner to catch the ball. Essentially, this exercise only makes the runners run the angle path and test how well they work.

HB angle route in Madden https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5c/ea/hb-angle-madden_1v5xnxsszkrg71jrphfkng2efu.png?t=2101371312,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Eliminated: pitch and cone drill, find the ball drill

These two exercises will no longer be part of the combined tests for runners.

Wide receivers / tight ends

Final zone fade

We describe this event in the quarterback section. The same, but in addition to testing the quarterbacks, it will also test the players who receive the ball.

Eliminated: tip drill

The toe drill, where the receivers would run to the sideline and try to keep their feet within the limits, is no longer part of the harvester.

Offensive line

Mirror

According to NFL.com: "The player lines up at the set point between two cones at an approximate distance of six yards and slides laterally from left to right according to the coach's direction."

The NFL Combine has had similar mirror drills for offensive linemen in the past. Below is a 2010 video of what that exercise looks like.

But this year he will have coaches in that role instead of a defensive player who acts like the "rabbit." Foster told SI: "The rabbit does not usually make those movements at any other time, so why should we do it then? And then we do it to turn around and do the exercise, that does not reflect today's game."

screen

From NFL.com: "The player will be placed in the pass protection position, then release and run to the first coach with a 15-yard-wide blocking shield from the starting point to simulate the action of hooking and releasing a screening lineman. If the first coach goes up to the field, the player must adjust the direction and advance to the second coach, who will break and face. If the first coach remains motionless, the player will break and face him. " .

According to SI, this exercise was added "so that evaluators can see the speed (of offensive linemen) in blocking screen reproductions."

Defensive line

Running and club

From NFL.com: “Five standing bags are in a vertical line, five yards away, with the final bag that includes“ arms. ”The defender will shoot from a three-point position and run through the bags, hitting the first with his right arm, turning on the second bag, hitting the third bag with his left arm, tearing the fourth bag and crushing downhill to hit the bag with his arms to simulate a strip. "

This sounds like a very intense exercise for defensive linemen, but basically it will allow them to show a range of skills. It will allow them to show their strength with the sticks in each ear and their agility with how well they can rotate in the second bag. Then it shows the physicality with the final flattening of the fourth bag.

Run the hoop

From NFL.com: "Two fast-pass hoops are placed on the ground two yards away, forming a figure of eight. Two towels are inside the hoops, one in each. The player lines up in a starting cone. (to the right of the hoops) in a three-point position, shoot with the movement of a ball on a stick (simulating a blow), run around the first hoop, pick up the towel with your left hand, cross to the second hoop and drop the towel, continue around the second ring, pick up the towel with your right hand and cross the first ring again and drop the towel before finishing through the starter cone. "

IF you add that this exercise is common on pro days and that it will be an exercise programmed at the combine.

The video below is not a replica of this exercise, but if you are new to defensive line exercises, it can help you paint a picture of what you can expect.

Eliminated: stacking drill and shed

The Run and Club exercise fills the need for this, so it is likely that it has been eliminated.

Linebackers

Shuffle, sprint, change of direction

According to NFL.com, defenders "will start in a two-point position five to seven yards out of the hash before crawling across the field. Then they will open their hips and run to the coach's order, then change the direction to the order and it will end with a capture of a soccer ball thrown. "

The NFL Combine has conducted a similar drill in the past, so it seems that they only modified some of the details of it.

Short rest areas

According to NFL.com, this exercise involves three different route reactions.

Run a 45 degree angle, flatten five yards, move on, catch a ball

Run a 45-degree angle, flatten five yards, break inside, catch a ball

Flat fall, react to the coach's signal to turn, run with the route, catch a ball

Eliminated: Drop Pass

The two new exercises are essentially different versions of the pass drop, so it was eliminated.

Defensive backs

Line drill

The line exercise is essentially the video we share in the linebacker section. Players will pedal back, open their hips when the coach instructs them, they will pedal again and reopen their hips to order and ends with the ball throwing them.

Teryl Austin drill

The name of the secondary coach of the Steelers. NFL.com says that this exercise is divided into two parts.

Part 1: The player goes back 5 yards, breaks downhill at a 45 degree angle, catches a ball

Part 2: The player goes back 5 yards, opens at 90 degrees and runs to the first coach and breaks down, then plants and turns (180 degrees) to run to a second coach and catch a ball thrown by a QB before reaching the second coach

Box

From NFL.com: "The player will step back pedaling five yards and then break at a 45 degree angle with the coach's signal. Once he reaches the cone, the player will plant, open his hips and run five yards back with his eyes at the coach. At the coach's signal, the player will break into a coach at a 45-degree angle and catch a thrown ball. "

Gauntlet

If you have seen this exercise in the past, you have seen it done by receivers (video below). This is the same exercise, but now it will also have cornerbacks. In addition, this exercise will now be timed.

Eliminated: speed lock and turn, pedal and hip turn

Similar to other exercises eliminated for defensive players, the new exercises added essentially go about the same things.