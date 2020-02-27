The new meatless meatballs from Ikea will arrive in Europe in August

%MINIFYHTMLe457b7cc14587d23a04f72f6acacdbed11% %MINIFYHTMLe457b7cc14587d23a04f72f6acacdbed12%

Ikea's plant-based meatballs will be available in its approximately 290 European stores starting in August, the company confirmed to The edge, with other markets ready to follow a couple of months later. The so-called "ball of plants,quot;, which may or may not be the name on the menu, is designed to look and taste like meat, but it is made from a combination of pea protein, oatmeal, apples and potatoes. Ikea says that the plant's ball has a climatic footprint that is 96 percent smaller than its traditional pork meatballs. Last year, Ikea sold more than a billion meatballs.

This is not the first meatless meatball that Ikea has introduced. He started selling a vegetarian meatball in 2015. However, he says the new ball of plants is designed for customers who want to eat less meat but "without compromising the familiar taste and texture of Ikea meatballs." The balls of plants will be available fresh in the restaurants of Ikea, where meatballs are typically served with the traditional mashed potatoes, cranberries and cream sauce. Ikea also says that you can buy them frozen in their blue box stores to eat at home.

%MINIFYHTMLe457b7cc14587d23a04f72f6acacdbed13% %MINIFYHTMLe457b7cc14587d23a04f72f6acacdbed14%

Ikea has also tried vegetarian versions of her other food. In August 2018, the company presented a vegetarian version of its hot dog, which says it sold 10 million in its first year of sale. Then, in April 2019, he presented a vegan version of his soft strawberry ice. (Editor's note: Vegetarian hot dog and vegan soft ice are confirmed delicious!)

%MINIFYHTMLe457b7cc14587d23a04f72f6acacdbed15% %MINIFYHTMLe457b7cc14587d23a04f72f6acacdbed16%

In total, the retailer says that 680 million people ate their food in 2019, which could mean a lot of carbon savings if a significant portion changes to plant-based or vegan-based food alternatives.

The plant ball is part of a broader sustainability drive in the retailer

The plant's ball is part of a broader environmental sustainability drive in Ikea that expects it to make its commercial climate positive by 2030, which means that in general it wants to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits. Other initiatives include obtaining wood for your furniture from more sustainable sources, experimenting with restoration products, using more recycled materials and testing the use of sustainable biofuel for shipping containers that transport your products.

Last year, Ikea says that the carbon emissions of its materials, production, supply chain and product use decreased 4.3 percent, despite sales rising 6.5 percent. The retailer said that this was the first time that its environmental footprint decreased while its business grew. The use of renewable energy and the increases in the environmental efficiency of its products were responsible for reducing emissions, the company said.

Ikea is not the only company dedicated to the fashion of fake meat. In recent years, fast food chains, including Burger King, KFC and Subway, have experienced or released plant-based versions of their traditional meat dishes. The partners leading the way are the meatless meat specialists Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.