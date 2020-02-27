The NBA fines the Timberwolves with $ 25,000 for violating the players' rest policy with D & # 39; Angelo Russell – Up News Info

NEW YORK (AP) – The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $ 25,000 on Thursday for violating the player's rest policy with point guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell.

Russell was held Sunday in Denver for a planned break. Although Russell did not play for Minnesota on February 8 due to a quadriceps injury, two days after being acquired in an exchange, the NBA considered Russell a healthy player under the policy that was designed in part to minimize absences from National television star players. games.

The Timberwolves issued a statement of acceptance of the punishment that also explained their case for an exception to the rule.

"While we respect the guidelines and standards of the league, we are a player-centered organization that focuses on learning and optimizing the bodies of our players," the team said. "As a new player in our program, we chose to rest D & # 39; Angelo to better learn his body and optimize his health during a difficult stretch of games and trips."

