The Minnesota Supreme Court orders a new trial for defamation Ryan Larson – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a new defamation trial for the man who sued two media outlets for reporting that he was arrested and identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer in 2012.

Judgment 5-2 said that the privilege of fair and accurate reporting provided by the First Amendment protects the information provided by the police at press conferences, the Star Tribune reported. However, the higher court returned the case for a new trial regarding five of the 11 statements that Ryan Larson claimed were defamatory.

Larson, who was 34 at the time, was arrested shortly after the death in November 2012 of Cold Spring police officer Thomas Decker, who was shot twice while responding to Larson's department on a welfare check. Larson was arrested that night, but was later released and was never charged with Decker's death. Larson sued the media who reported his arrest and named him a suspect.

A jury ruled in favor of KARE-11 and the St. Cloud Times in 2016, but a district judge set aside that verdict and ordered a new trial. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed that decision in 2018 and Larson appealed to the state Supreme Court.

"It is important that the media be held accountable for defaming a private citizen," said Larson's lawyer, Stephen Fiebiger. "We are certainly happy that the new trial is ordered and the possibility of having a new day in court."

Steven Wells, who represents KARE-11 and the newspaper, said the media were pleased that the court found that the fair use privilege applies to the police, something that the higher court had not yet done.

"But they are disappointed because the Supreme Court decided to revoke a jury verdict in our favor," Wells said. "It is very difficult to understand what the court has done."

