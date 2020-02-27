The mayor of Holyoke shares the death of a brother who fought heroin addiction

%MINIFYHTML52e9b4d7d4291bf23eecfac5fde3582b11% %MINIFYHTML52e9b4d7d4291bf23eecfac5fde3582b12%

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse shared a moving message this week, announcing the death of his older brother Douglas, who wrote that he had fought heroin addiction "for years."

Doug Morse -Provided

Douglas, known as Doug, Morse passed away Monday, according to his obituary presented by the family.

"He was a good and affectionate man, and I was lucky to have him in my life," his brother Alex wrote on Facebook. “For years, Doug fought heroin addiction. With his death, it has become another reminder of the mortality of this disease and the need for greater access to effective and compassionate treatment. I share this because we have lost too many people and it is important that we never stop illuminating this epidemic. In all this state and country, it is time for us to do better. I will keep that fight in his honor.

Doug Morse was born in Holyoke and graduated from Holyoke High School. In his obituary, his loved ones noticed that in his fight against addiction, he He made "countless friends among his recovering companions and supported others in his travels."

Leave a son, Gavin.

"Of everything he did in his life, he was happier to be the father of his beloved son, ”wrote his loved ones.

Alex Morse wrote that he was grateful that his brother could join him in the election campaign in recent years. Morse is currently running for the seat in the 1st Bay State District Congress against the current representative Richard Neal.

"It meant a lot to me to have my older brother by my side," he wrote. “I talked about him often in the election campaign, about his struggles and his determination to overcome them. And just two weeks ago he joined me in Pittsfield to talk about his trip. I will definitely continue to join me while I live.

The call schedule for Doug Morse will be held on Sunday in Holyoke. His family is asking that instead of flowers, donations be made to Hope for Holyoke to help others fighting addiction.

