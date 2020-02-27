The Maine rate for newborns exposed to opioids is five times the average for EE. UU.

%MINIFYHTMLa35eadb06b83a68c6a3a813ca29fdcae11% %MINIFYHTMLa35eadb06b83a68c6a3a813ca29fdcae12%

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – The rate of newborns in Maine who experience health problems because they are exposed to opioids in the womb is almost five times the national average, according to a report published by the state health department.

The incidence of health problems in Maine was just over 33 per 1,000 live births in 2018, according to the report, provided to the Maine Legislature by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. The national rate was seven per 1,000 live births.

The finding was one of many in the annual report of the Maine, Maternal, Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Panel that talked about the health challenges for mothers and babies in the state. According to the report, the percentage of women who smoked during pregnancy in Maine was almost 12%, almost double the national average of 6.5%.

A little more children were also born to women with diabetes, and the percentage of births of overweight or obese women was also approximately 5 percentage points higher than the national average, according to the report.

The high rate of babies exposed to opioids before birth is a function of the state crisis, Stephen Meister, president of the Maine chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Wednesday. Smoking and obesity rates reflect long-standing challenges in Maine, he said.

"I think the two big challenges you are seeing here are obesity and the use of opiates, and behind that would be adverse childhood experiences," Meister said.

There were also positive signs in the report that talked about the quality of obstetric care in the state, Meister said. Only 4% of Maine's women received late or no prenatal care, compared with 6.2% across the country. The percentage of babies born with low birth weight was also slightly more than one percentage point lower than the national average of 7.2% for Maine.

The Maine health department said the administration of Democratic Governor Janet Mills has taken numerous steps to improve the health of mothers and babies in the state. They include the reconstitution of the Children's Cabinet, which is designed to improve early childhood development and support children at risk.

The state also hired a full-time employee at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to coordinate work on maternal substance use disorder and babies exposed to substances.