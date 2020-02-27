The judge refuses to let Assange leave the safe dock in the courtroom

LONDON – A British judge on Thursday refused to let WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange move out of a glass pier and sit down with his lawyers during a London court hearing on whether he should be extradited to the United States.

Assange complained of having difficulty hearing and concentrating during the first four days of the hearing at the High Security Woolwich Crown Court in London. He also said he cannot easily communicate with his legal team from the defendants' secure dock in the back of the courtroom.

His lawyers described Assange as a "vulnerable person,quot; who has suffered depression. But district judge Vanessa Baraitser, who chairs the extradition hearing, denied the request for a different seating plan.

"I have not been told any particular aspect of your condition that requires you to leave the dock and sit with your legal team," he said.

Assange, 48, is wanted in the United States for espionage charges for leaking classified government documents a decade ago. U.S. prosecutors accuse him of conspiring with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a password, hack a Pentagon computer and release hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables and military files about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange argues that he was acting as a journalist entitled to the protection of the First Amendment. His lawyers have argued that the charges of espionage and misuse of computers in the United States had political motivations and abuse of power.

His extradition hearing will resume on May 18, when both parties will present evidence to support their cases. If convicted in the United States, he faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Assange has been held at Belmarsh Prison in London since April 2019, when he was evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. He jumped on bail and took refuge in the embassy seven years before to avoid being sent to Sweden on charges of rape and sexual assault.