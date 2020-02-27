The judge orders that Future take a DNA test and reveal his income in the case of paternity of Eliza Reign (update)

TSR Updatez: It seems that Future's supposed baby mother, Eliza Reign, can finally get the answers she is looking for.

The judge in his paternity case decided to order Future to have a DNA test to determine once and for all if he is the father of his daughter, according to BOSSIP.

The judge also ordered Future to disclose its income and other financial information within the next 10 days.

The future is expected to undergo DNA testing within the next month or possibly face court sanctions. You may also face possible penalties if you do not share your financial information, according to court documents obtained by Bossip.

In her motion, Eliza said she believes that Future earns $ 19.5 million a year, but claims that she has not paid "a penny,quot; to support her baby.

On Wednesday, we reported that Future allegedly claimed that Eliza is using her baby for money.

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZHe reportedly claims that Eliza refers to her daughter as a "baby check," and Future's lawyer defined the term as "slang terminology that describes a child conceived solely for the purpose of extorting the child's father from the child. child support environment ".

Future has not claimed the paternity of Eliza's son and has also asked a Broward County judge to launch the case against him.

We will keep you informed about any updates.