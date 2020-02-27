Home Entertainment The Judge of the Star of & # 39; RHOC & #...

The Judge of the Star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Tamra could return to perform in season 15

Bradley Lamb
After weeks of stating that she left Real Housewives of Orange County and would not return for the next season of the show, Tamra Judge could return to the show and her castmates are "shocked,quot; by the news.

"The ladies of the RHOC were surprised to hear that Tamra will return for this season," a source told HollywoodLife.

The news comes a week after Tamra visited Jeff Lewis Live of Radio Andy, where he alleged that Andy Cohen told him "not to sign any contract [with another program]".

