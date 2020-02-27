The Judge of the Star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Tamra could return to perform in season 15

After weeks of stating that she left Real Housewives of Orange County and would not return for the next season of the show, Tamra Judge could return to the show and her castmates are "shocked,quot; by the news.

"The ladies of the RHOC were surprised to hear that Tamra will return for this season," a source told HollywoodLife.

The news comes a week after Tamra visited Jeff Lewis Live of Radio Andy, where he alleged that Andy Cohen told him "not to sign any contract [with another program]".

According to Tamra, Andy wants her to "execute,quot; other offers "before him,quot;, because the executive producer said he will return to RHOC "next year."

According to Radar Online, Tamra is in negotiations with the network to appear as a friend of the program, which is a degradation, but they were "working on an agreement that would take her back for more than three episodes for between $ 20 and $ 20. 25,000,000 each. "

Fans are relieved that Vicki Gunvalson has not yet returned to the show …