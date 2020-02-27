The Italian regional governor is isolated by the coronavirus | Italy news

%MINIFYHTML0b4050b9cd85bec27fe60c665f5873f511% %MINIFYHTML0b4050b9cd85bec27fe60c665f5873f512%

The governor of the Lombardy region, at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, was quarantined after one of his employees contracted the disease.

Attilio Fontana, who has held repeated press conferences last week to explain how his region is dealing with the outbreak, announced the news on Facebook late Wednesday and recorded himself putting on a surgical mask.

"For now I don't have any type of infection, so I can continue working … but for two weeks I will try to live in a kind of self-isolation," he said.

During the past week, more than 300 people tested positive for coronavirus in Lombardy, which is located in the financial capital of Italy, Milan, and 10 people died in the region.

Across Italy, more than 400 people contracted the disease and 12 died, the worst infection recorded so far in Europe.

"For days, Italian government officials have urged citizens not to panic," said Mohammed Jamjoom of Al Jazeera, reporting from Milan.

"The quarantined people with whom we have been talking are attentive to that advice. As the cases of coronavirus in the country continue to increase, they are increasingly worried, but say they are doing everything possible to keep calm." .

The member of the executive committee of the World Health Organization (WHO), Walter Ricciardi, suggested that the numbers in Italy could be exaggerated, saying that only 190 cases had been fully confirmed in a two-step verification process. The other samples were still waiting for results.

Ricciardi, who is also a government consultant in his fight against the virus, told Corriere della Sera newspaper that Veneto, the second most affected region, had decided to examine hundreds of people, even if they showed no symptoms.

He said some were positive, although they were clearly not ill, and added that this increased the alarm unnecessarily.

"Who gave the order to evaluate even those without symptoms … made a mistake," he said.

Local authorities said Wednesday that about 9,462 tests had been conducted in Italy during the past week.

Analysts warned that the outbreak could divert Italy's fragile economy to its fourth recession in 12 years, with many companies in the rich north near a stalemate and hotels reporting a wave of cancellations.

Claudio Marenzi, fashion chief at the Confindustria industrial lobby, said the textile and clothing sectors were suffering a heavy beating, with international buyers withdrawing their orders for irrational fear that the products could be infected.

"There has been a wave (of cancellations) driven by the news of the spread of the coronavirus," Il Sole 24 Ore told the newspaper. "Talking with colleagues and associates, we can consider that 2020 is lost."

Travelers who returned to the United Kingdom from northern Italy were told that they might need to isolate themselves as part of measures to stop the spread of the disease.

The warning came after two more people in the UK tested positive for coronavirus, after contracting the disease in Italy and Tenerife.

The new cases raise the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom to 15.

The UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs has discouraged all trips, except essential ones, to 10 cities in Lombardy: Codogno, Castiglione d & # 39; Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Newfoundland, Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano, and one in Veneto – Vo & # 39; Euganean