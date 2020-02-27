The Hundred joins Topps to create the Cricket Attax card game | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLd03479192d8cc7d869fe832cb3b6948311% %MINIFYHTMLd03479192d8cc7d869fe832cb3b6948312%





The Hundred has partnered with Topps to create a new card game for this summer's inaugural competition.

& # 39; Cricket Attax & # 39; It is a collection of cards that will present each player of the eight new male and female teams in The Hundred and their respective skills in a series of skills.

The cards use statistics to create a fun and educational game, encouraging the development of mathematics and social skills, as well as introducing children to negotiation and bartering.

Card packages will go on sale this spring, and Dynamos Cricket participants, the new ECB participation program for children ages 8 to 11, will receive three cards each week as part of their participation.

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said: "We are delighted to partner with Topps to create a fun new product that allows us to reach young people in an exciting and innovative way."

"We have an incredible group of players registered to play in The Hundred this year and it's great that they are immortalized through collectible cards."

"Players will provide explosive entertainment on the field this summer and fans will be able to take advantage of their heroes' abilities to win games between them also away from the grounds."

