The hot son of John C. Reilly, Leo Reilly, is breaking the Internet with his TikTok Song Boyfren, and yes, he is a model

If you think that John C. Reilly's son, Leo Reilly, has a good model appearance, you are not the only one. Social networks are going crazy when Leo Reilly, 22, is going viral simply because of how handsome he is. His appearance is surprisingly different from that of his father, since Leo takes his mother, Alison Dickey, who has dark hair and dark eyes. Leo also has a very dark mustache that gives him a Spanish or European appearance, far from his father, which seems to have Irish, Scottish or English ancestry. The differences between the appearances of the father and the son have caused so many people on Google to look and compare photos of the two that Leo Reilly is going viral!

John C. Reilly is an award-winning actor, best known for films as his Oscar-nominated role in Chicago, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox StoryY Step Brothers. There is no doubt that he is a talented actor and discovering that his son has multiple talents is no surprise. In addition to his good looks, Leo Reilly sings and is a musician with a YouTube channel called LoveLeo, he is a model who has walked the Moschino catwalk and is in the picture.

Some have compared his appearance to that of Queen singer Freddie Mercury and think he looks more like Freddie Mercury than John C. Reilly.

You can watch Leo Reilly's YouTube video for the song "Boyfren,quot; in the following video player.

Here is a picture of Leo Reilly modeling for Moschino.

If you have the impression that Leo Reilly is a creative soul, you are right. His song "Boyfren,quot; is a success and is very popular in Tik Tok. His song "Boyfren,quot; has more than 10 million views of Spotify!

Genius interviewed him and also shared some of his own behind-the-scenes images using excerpts from the interview on his official YouTube account.

You can watch that video below.

Here is the official Genius "LoveLeo,quot; interview by Leo Reilly for Boyfren.

What do you think of Leo Reilly? Are you waiting to hear more from him?

Are you surprised that John C. Reilly has kept his talented son a secret for so long?



