The horror story subreddit darkens to protest against the Youtubers who scam writers

%MINIFYHTML08cacc7e48a1eb18390187a7446b8ed511% %MINIFYHTML08cacc7e48a1eb18390187a7446b8ed512%

The popular horror story subreddit r / nosleep has been private until Monday to protest against YouTube creators who steal stories and turn them into videos without permission from their original creators (via Tubefilter)

R / nosleep, which hosts a series of short stories and other horror-related writings, is among the 50 most popular subreddits, with almost 14 million subscribers, according to the Reddit Metrics website. Therefore, it attracts many readers because of the scary stories that users send. (The term "sleep,quot; comes from the idea that if you read the stories, they are so scary that they won't let you sleep.) Some YouTube creators will take those stories and make dramatic readings of them on their YouTube. channels, like this video:

%MINIFYHTML08cacc7e48a1eb18390187a7446b8ed513% %MINIFYHTML08cacc7e48a1eb18390187a7446b8ed514%

%MINIFYHTML08cacc7e48a1eb18390187a7446b8ed515% %MINIFYHTML08cacc7e48a1eb18390187a7446b8ed516%

But as a r / nosleep moderator explains in this video, some YouTube creators are telling sleepless stories of the original author, crediting the author or sharing the advertising revenue of the video.

The problem has become so widespread that the moderators decided to make the subreddit private until next Monday in protest. If you try to visit the subreddit at this time, you will see this message:

The link in that message takes you to another Reddit post that explains the decision to set r / nosleep as private. “This is being done not only to protest against theft and unfair practices of those who unfairly benefit from the stories published here, but also to make a very important point: if the authors do not receive fair treatment and their work is used continuously so that breaking the copyright laws will stop publishing here. "

The subreddit will be public again at 12:01 a.m. ET from Monday.