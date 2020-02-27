The highlights of Tom Brady in the NFL Combine: 40 times, bench press, old scan reports and more

Twenty years ago, the player who would become the best quarterback of all time made clear his future of the Hall of Fame caliber with an NFL Combine performance for all ages.

This is what every NFL team that does not name the Patriots would like to say about their vision of Tom Brady a couple of months before the 2000 NFL Draft.

We all know that the opposite happened now. Thanks in part to Brady & # 39; s Combine proved to be received on average at best, no one saw a record six Super Bowl rings in his future. Brady slipped to the Patriots in the sixth round of the draft, at No. 199 overall. Only one of the six QB selected before the Michigan product (Marc Bulger, No. 168 of Saints) appeared in a Pro Bowl.

Brady's story now serves as an annual reminder for NFL Draft prospects who do not prove on the charts that their potential is not defined by a 40-yard run, a vertical jump, a Wonderlic test score or anything else. of the Combine.

And yes, given the context of the unprecedented success of the 42-year-old in the NFL, his performance at Combine 20 years ago can be seen as a comedy masterpiece.

Below are the highlights (if you can call it that) and the statistics of Brady's notoriously boring training in Indianapolis.

Tom Brady Combine: The Image

The photo circulates on social networks in late February and early March, when NFL fans direct their collective attention to Combine.

Brady, shirtless, looking … not like a future Hall of Fame football player.

Brady has dealt with the viral nature of the photo for years, but now he appreciates the image with good reasons.

"Actually, it's a great thing for me to see because it reminds me where I started," Brady said during the NFL 100 All-Time Team final last year, through NESN. "We all have our history, and I started in a place where I always felt that I was looking at everyone, I was looking at everyone in high school and then in college, and certainly when I started in the pros.

"With a lot of help and a lot of support, I just learned and kept trying to improve a little and a little better and keep growing and evolving. I still feel like I'm trying to do it today." "

Tom Brady's 40-yard run time

Brady ran a race of 5.28 seconds and 40 yards, the second slowest time between the QBs in the 2000 NFL Combine. Only Chris Redman of Louisville (5.37) was slower.

The fact that Brady's straight-line speed was and is irrelevant does not take away the delight one experiences when watching him run awkwardly in his loose white shirt.

It is worth noting that Brady was evidently faster in 2019 than in 2000. In July, he was timed running a 40-yard run in 5.17 seconds.

It must be the TB12 material.

Tom Brady bench press and other statistics

With the exception of the 20-yard ferry, an exercise in which Brady randomly posted a decent time, the results of QB & # 39; s Combine made it seem as unattractive as the video.

One measure that worked for Brady was his height; with 6-4, he and Bill Burke of Michigan State were the highest QBs in Indianapolis that week.

Below are all the Brady statistics of the 2000 NFL Combine, including the results of their training and their measurements (via NFLCombineResults.com).

Punch out Time / measure Percentile between QBs 40 yard board 5.28 seconds 0.7 Bench press N / A N / A Vertical 24.5 inch 2.9 Long jump N / A N / A 20 yard transport 4.38 seconds 45.3 60 yard transport N / A N / A

Dimension Brady's measure Height 76.4 inch Weight 211 pounds BMI 26.03 Arm length 32.75 inch Hand size 9.38 inches

As for the launching exercises, Brady performed as well as a QB when launching random wide receivers without coverage or pressure.

Below are the NFL highlights of the performance of Brady & # 39; s Combine, including some of those launching exercises.

Score of Wonderlic by Tom Brady

Brady scored 33 of a possible 50 in the Wonderlic test in the 2000 NFL Combine, a solid number considering that the average score for the Wonderlic is 20.

Only one player, the bettor Pat McInally in 1975, obtained a perfect score of 50 in the Wonderlic test in Combine. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who earned a score of 48, has a high rating for quarterbacks, averaging 25.9 based on wonderlictestsample.com data.

Of course, as Sporting News wrote in 2016, the Wonderlic test is a good cognitive measure for anything other than football.

"Basically I can tell you, from what we see, it is a great waste of time and money," Louisville University business school professor Frank Kuzmits told SN.

Tom Brady scan reports

Brady himself is a recent source of the language used in the exploration reports that hit his skills before the NFL Draft 2000.

In an Instagam post a few years ago, the QB collected the negatives and used them to encourage those who participated in the 2017 NFL Combine.

"Bad structure … Slim … It lacks great physical stature and strength … It lacks mobility and ability to avoid trouble … It lacks a really strong arm … It can't drive the ball down the field. .. Do not throw a really tight spiral … System-type player who can be exposed if he is forced to improvise … It is easily knocked down. "

Below are some more memories of how Brady looked when the NFL Draft 2000 approached:

– "I don't like it. Smart boy. That's it." – Anonymous NFC Explorer (via The Athletic)

– "I always thought you should look at any older person who is starting; maybe they have something. You see four, five, six plays, and if they don't show anything, you leave them on the list. I saw Brady and he was actually quite good He was very careful with his passes, very precise, without interceptions, I was wondering if his arm would be strong enough, if you saw him, and that day he was on the list of 6-5, 195 pounds, he did not. Well, it seemed emaciated, without muscle definition … "I put it on the list and thought it couldn't hurt. We will give it a rating and at least we can talk about it. It turns out that no one else (with the Giants) had his name below. I gave Brady a medium to late grade, and when I was in the shooting room I think I drowned. Who has heard of Tom Brady? "- Giant Explorer Whitey Walsh (via ESPN)

– "He had that big bowl game, but I think it's very common. He's a bony and very thin guy. God, you can see his ribs on his body. His arm is adequate. That bowl game against Alabama, he was unconscious. Other than that, I didn't like him. One thing he doesn't do is force a lot of balls. He competed and stayed there. " – Anonymous NFC Explorer (via The Athletic)

– “Very precise, good tenacity, good leadership. He has the opportunity to be a good player in the league on time. I think initially it would be a really solid backup and it would end up becoming a headline. "- Bears University Exploration Director Bill Rees (via The Athletic)

– "Brady needs to work on the reading of elaborate bombings and defenses. Like Brian Griese and Scott Dreisbach, his predecessors of Michigan quarterback, he could use long-term training with a team that already has an outstanding career game and a body of talented veterans who receive – similar to Brady's situation in Michigan with Anthony Thomas and Marcus Knight.Projected as a third-round pick, Brady is likely to use the headphones from a backup at the beginning. patience before fitting into an NFL team scheme. " – Sport News

– "Interesting, interesting guy. He looks like one of those posts where you hang coats. He has big knots on his shoulders. But this guy is a very good deep pin. He is highly competitive. He can't be worth it, but he has enough where can get out of the way of people. " – Vice President of Lions Player Staff, Ron Hughes (via The Athletic)

– "I understand that the players wanted (Brady) to play (on Drew Henson in 1998 and & # 39; 99). Brady handled him excellently. He was one of the captains, and he had to show that. He has a lot of character about him. … I've seen him escape from people. He won't flutter and turn it on that way, but he has a little feeling … he has had some excellent games. He was fired six times against Penn State and they won the game. " – Anonymous AFC Explorer (through The Athletic)

– "I was a great defender of Tom Brady. He seemed to belong. He was comfortable in his pocket. He had good delivery mechanics. The blow on him was that he was slow, but he played faster than him. He ran. He just stopped at the pocket, examined the field well, made its progression from one receiver to another, looked like a team leader in the field, a decision maker, and his ability to make the boys around him, playing hard jumped off the tape. I was bright enough to put a first round rating on Brady. I think I put a second or third round rating on it. I really liked it. " – Crows offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh (via ABC News)

– "Outstanding leader. Personality similar to a priest. Calm, wise and thoughtful. He is accepting what is on the way. He does not seem dynamic. He has a calming behavior. Very dear, class boy. He has work ethic. Respected by his teammates. Two supportive parents attending all games. "- Anonymous NFC Explorer (via The Athletic)

Imagine: the person who achieved the exploration report on Brady before the NFL Draft 2000 was Brady himself: "I think my best asset as a player is that in the fourth quarter, with the game at stake, I have the desire to win and the feeling that our team will not lose.