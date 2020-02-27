The Hidden Genius project participant wins the prestigious STEM award – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Jayden Cummings of Emeryville High has been announced as the winner of the Congressional Application Challenge in the district of Representative Barbara Lee for his iBlinkco application.

The contest was organized by the US House of Representatives. UU. Across the country, encouraging young people to learn code and devote themselves to the fields of computer science. It is through the organization The Hidden Genius Project, based in Oakland, that Cummings has been able to learn and develop his talent for programming.

%MINIFYHTML4c1dc1d18c5b261ed3e77228c7dc023911% %MINIFYHTML4c1dc1d18c5b261ed3e77228c7dc023912%

"The Hidden Genius project trains and advises young blacks on technology, entrepreneurship and leadership skills to transform their lives and communities," said Cummings.

According to the founding Executive Director Brandon Nicholson, the goal of the organization is to help young blacks reach their potential in the fields of technology and entrepreneurship.

"We are a youth development organization that seeks to help young people to reveal their potential and essentially achieve their goals by leveraging technology, leveraging entrepreneurship to pursue their passions and interests and find new ways too," he said.

The Hidden Genius Project was founded in 2012 by black men technology entrepreneurs with the goal of giving black men more opportunities in the technology industry.

There were only five members of the first group of young geniuses, but since then it has grown to serve 2,000 young people worldwide, and up to 150 in the Oakland area.

The Oakland program organizes events throughout the community that help teach technology and entrepreneurship.

For Cummings, The Hidden Genius Project has provided him with great opportunities, including mentoring peers in the program.

"My life was transformed immediately," he said. "I spoke at the end of summer celebration, which is a meeting of all geniuses and also allowed me to develop my public speaking skills."

In addition to the new skills on which the organization is based, it is your tutoring that has proven beneficial for students like Cummings.

"Knowing that I have mentors and black male figures that I didn't have before is very important," he said. "It makes me feel comfortable being the best I can be."

The award-winning application that Cummings created with the help of The Hidden Genius Project is called iBlinkco. It helps to serve the community through the education of sellers in social networks. He says his inspiration has come through the problems that arise in black communities and their businesses.

"There are many businesses in Oakland that have been closing in recent years due to problems such as gentrification and I feel that making those businesses adapt to the modern world may be important to them," he said.

As for his future, Cummings plans to attend college and continue to grow his company.

"I plan to continue chasing my current company as much as possible and get it financed by a venture capitalist," he said. "I am very happy that hidden geniuses help me."

The next step in the Cummings trip with iBlinkco is to attend the prestigious #HouseofStem Ceremony held in Washington D.C. on March 24, where you will have the opportunity to show your application to congressmen and congressmen. You have a GoFundMe page set up for the travel costs you are working to increase before you can attend the event.

For more information about The Hidden Genius Project, visit their website www.hiddengeniusproject.org.