The Galaxy S20 is Samsung's best phone, but it still can't have it. Your can preorder it, and it will be sent to your door next week. But when you take it out of the box, it will come with some preloaded errors that will ruin your signature feature. Samsung has confirmed that it will solve that feature, but did not admit that it did something wrong.

The Galaxy S20 has three distinctive features (if we have 5G support). The other two are the 120Hz screen and the rear camera system. The three S20 phones come with Infinity-O OLED displays ready for 120Hz, and all have four-lens cameras, although it is the S20 Ultra that offers the best camera experience, at least in theory.

It is the camera experience that Samsung has to fix through software updates. The first reviewers discovered what appear to be important focus problems that affect both photo and video modes. Another problem concerns the skin softening function of the cameras.

Samsung said an update is being prepared, without addressing any of the criticisms, for The edge Y Entry:

The Galaxy S20 features an innovative advanced camera system. We constantly work to optimize performance and offer the best experience to consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.

Do you remember last April when the first Galaxy Fold reviewers discovered not one, but two ways to destroy the folding screen? Samsung had to cancel the phone. The redesign of some key functions delayed the launch of the phone by five months. The problems of the Galaxy S20 are not that great, and software updates will probably improve the entire experience. However, let's not forget that Samsung is asking between $ 999 and $ 1,399 for a Galaxy S20, a price that should guarantee an excellent overall experience from the start.

You can read about the problems of the Galaxy S20 camera by yourself and see many photos and sample videos at Entry Y PCMag, as well as comparisons with other phones. If you want to see the most amazing and truculent feature of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in action, check out all camera samples with 100x zoom.

Image source: Framesira / Shutterstock