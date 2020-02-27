The former star of & # 39; RHONY & # 39; Jules Wainstein arrested for hitting her husband in the face!

Reportedly, the former real housewives of New York are in trouble after she allegedly hit her husband in the face.

According to the report obtained by RadarOnline, Jules's husband, Michael, said the incident occurred while leaving his children Jagger, 10, and Rio, 7, at 9:30 am Sunday at a Publix supermarket in Boca Mouse, Florida He said he started filming it when he arrived at the supermarket because "he felt threatened by Julianne's previous phone calls explaining that she wanted him to pay for her damn child support and was upset about a recent payment that was not made."

She claims that when she got out of the car, she "became very nervous and grabbed a baseball bat from her back seat." Then he placed the bat on the floor and took his phone.

"While doing so, according to Michael, Julianne punched him in the face, which caused him to drop his cell phone and tear apart the back and front of the phone," the report said. According to reports, the children were in the vehicle all the time and witnessed the incident.

“While he was still recording, Michael advised Julianne to also scratch him in the face. Michael said he could pick up his phone from the ground, continue recording the altercation and return safely to his vehicle. "

Jules was arrested for domestic assault.