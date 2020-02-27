Home Entertainment The former star of & # 39; RHONY & # 39; Jules...

The former star of & # 39; RHONY & # 39; Jules Wainstein arrested for hitting her husband in the face!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Reportedly, the former real housewives of New York are in trouble after she allegedly hit her husband in the face.

According to the report obtained by RadarOnline, Jules's husband, Michael, said the incident occurred while leaving his children Jagger, 10, and Rio, 7, at 9:30 am Sunday at a Publix supermarket in Boca Mouse, Florida He said he started filming it when he arrived at the supermarket because "he felt threatened by Julianne's previous phone calls explaining that she wanted him to pay for her damn child support and was upset about a recent payment that was not made."

