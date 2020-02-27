The first trailer of & # 39; Candyman & # 39; Remake presents a spooky version of & # 39; Say My Name & # 39; from Destiny & # 39; s Child

The film directed by Nia DaCosta from producer Jordan Peele reimagines the 1992 horror photo with a focus on gentrification of the North Side neighborhood.

"The candy man"is summoned again with the release of its first full official trailer. From producer-writer Jordan Peele, the film reimagines the 1992 slasher movie based on Clive Barker's short story "The Forbidden," with a mixture of horror and gentrification.

The trailer that induces fear presents a disturbing version of Child of Destiny& # 39; Say My Name & # 39 ;, which is appropriate with the urban legend that becomes the core of the story. The terror begins when a group of girls are killed after calling the forbidden name five times in front of the mirror.

Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) Somehow he gets hooked on this story and gets tangled up in a series of horrible murders. The trailer suggests that Anthony is possessed by the spirit of Candyman, who was played by Tony Todd in the original movie

According to the official synopsis, "Since residents can remember, housing projects in the Cabrini Green neighborhood of Chicago were terrified by a word of mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for one hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times in a mirror. "

"Today, a decade after the demolition of the last of the Cabrini towers, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move to a luxury loft condominium in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by mobile millennials up. "

"With Anthony's painting career on the verge of stagnation, a casual encounter with a veteran of Cabrini Green (Colman Sunday) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrible nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the art world of Chicago, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as a fresh tooth for paintings, without knowing it, opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a wave of terribly viral violence that he puts in the process of collision with destiny. "

"Gentrification is what helped us reimagine the story because Cabrini-Green left," director Nia DaCosta said in an exclusive view of the trailer. "The 90's film has a vision of Cabrini-Green where it is on its way to being shot down."

When asked if Todd would return for the new movie, DaCosta replied shyly: "Well, well, well. I really love Tony Todd and it's iconic. I will say that what we have done with this movie is great. And he doesn't want to give anything away." .

The new version of "Candyman" will hit theaters across the country on June 12.