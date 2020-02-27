The finalists of LIVA Miss Diva 2020 dazzle in the grand final



The prestigious beauty contest of the year concluded with Vartika Singh, Miss Diva Universe 2019 crowning Adline Castelino de Mangalore as the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, which will represent India in Miss Universe later this year. While Shefali Sood, Miss Diva Supranational 2019 crowned Aavriti Choudhary of Jabalpur as LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020, which will represent India in Miss Supranational 2020. Also Roshni Sheoran, Miss Diva 2018 (runner-up) crowned Neha Jaiswal de Pune as LIVA Miss Diva 2020 (finalist) for a dazzling affair at YRF Studio in Mumbai.

The night witnessed the finalists of LIVA Miss Diva 2020 in the Swim Wear and Resort Wear collection designed by Designers Shivan and Narresh, who partnered with the LIVA fashion ingredient brand, to create an exquisite selection of swimsuits and jewel-toned resort, inspired by the color story of the latest Seoul series. A touch of ruby ​​red, obsidian black, intense green and powder pink wrapped in the vibrant abstract patterns of the season. Mujigay and Kurt introduce a dreamlike feeling on the track. The collection became fluid with LIVA fabric.

The closing round witnessed Gavin Miguel's evening dresses in a collection run by the fashion ingredient brand LIVA, to create & # 39; Celestial Signs & # 39 ;, which was about the created atmosphere, around the Diva . There was an unusual palette for the first time with natural tones such as mocha, cedar brown, taupe brown to gray tones like pewter steel stone and black and white wrap. This collection is extracted from the rawness of the earth and space that clashes with a finite use of crystallization. Think structured and strong silhouettes with a fluid touch. In addition, the collection became fluid with LIVA fabric.

Judges like Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Lara Dutta along with Anntonia Porsild (Miss Supranational 2019), Asha Bhat (Miss Supranational 2014), designers Shivan and Narresh, Gavin Miguel and Nikhil Mehra honored the contest. Organized by Malaika Arora and Sachin Kumbhar, the event also featured electrifying performances by Jacqueline Fernández and Ishaan Khatter. In addition, comedian Ash Chandler impressed the audience with his ingenious act.

LIVA, the fashion ingredient brand, associated with a beauty contest for the first time as the main sponsor. LIVA's impeccable curtains and breathable fabric give each rising Diva the opportunity to slide, breathe and flow while conquering the stage. Made with nature-based fabrics, LIVA's sense of lightness is perfect for Divas aspirants to pursue unrestricted success. It resonates with each nascent Diva, which makes this association perfect.

You can watch the replay of the Prelude and Grand Final broadcast on February 29 and March 1 at 4 p.m. on MTV, one of the most popular youth channels in India.