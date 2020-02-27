The filtered function of iOS will be vital for future iPhones without ports – BGR

%MINIFYHTML6b3171c3b18fef22927119e957e26a1011% %MINIFYHTML6b3171c3b18fef22927119e957e26a1012%

IOS 13.4 is likely to be the last numbered update for iOS 13 before the release of iOS 14, but even at this point in the cycle, the beta versions still give us an amazing insight into the future of Apple's mobile software. For example, when the first beta version for iOS 13.4 was released earlier this month, a new API called CarKey was discovered that will apparently allow iPhone and Apple Watch users to unlock their cars with their Apple devices. And now, as the third beta version is released, an even more exciting feature has been discovered without warning.

According to 9to5Mac, there is evidence in the latest beta version that Apple is working on an online recovery function for iOS. As things stand, catastrophic iPhone or iPad problems often force users to connect their devices to a Mac or PC to restore firmware. This made more sense when connecting phones and tablets to our computers was something we did regularly, which is clearly no longer the case in 2020.

How 9to5Mac Notes, Apple Watch and HomePod users have more difficulties, since there is no way to connect any of them to another device externally. If you are wrong, you are scheduling an appointment for the Genius Bar.

That's where the new function "Recovery of the operating system,quot; in the latest beta version of iOS can come into play. 9to5Mac He describes it as "a new way to restore an iPhone, iPad and other Apple devices without the need to connect them to a computer." Unfortunately, the function is currently not accessible, as it is still under development, but it seems likely to work in the same way as the macOS Internet recovery function, which has been around for years.

This feature would not only be a welcome sight for virtually all Apple device users, but it could also be our first real hint about a future iPhone that has no ports. After all, if the only reason you are connecting your phone to something is to charge it or restore the operating system, why do you need a Lightning or USB-C port for when wireless charging reaches cable charging and an option? online recovery? exists?

Now, you may wonder how long it will take to recover a complete operating system over the air, even if it is connected to your home Wi-Fi network. Well, another recent leak suggests that Apple's new iPhone 12 will support the 802.11a Wi-Fi standard and is expected to be implemented later this year. If that is the case, ultrafast transfer speeds would make the recovery process faster than ever.

Image source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock