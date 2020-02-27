The fall of WeWork is so wild that it is getting a second TV series, this one for Apple

%MINIFYHTMLab0a1bcd17fc7f23cb86511b3b21a9d711% %MINIFYHTMLab0a1bcd17fc7f23cb86511b3b21a9d712%

WeWork was a company's soap opera in 2019, and its history was so wild that it will be the focus of a second T.V. series, Variety reports.

The second series will be developed by Apple and the Apple TV Plus series showrunner Small america, according to Variety. (Divulge: Small america is adapted from a series of Epic magazine, which is owned by Vox Media, The Verge & # 39; s parent company.) The series will be based on David Brown's WeCrashed podcast of the Wondery podcast network.

WeWork's story should be a good television

Variety The report does not indicate when the series could be launched. But if so or when it does, the WeWork story should be a good television.

Last summer, WeWork was preparing for a massive initial public offering. Shortly after his S-1 came out, which, among other things, revealed how CEO Adam Neumann was a risk factor for the company and how his wife or a family manager would choose a new CEO if something happened to him, the OPI fell apart.

Then there was Neumann's profile that included some condemning stories. One was about how Neumann left a cereal box full of grass in a private jet. Another was about the moment he gave tequila injections to employees shortly after firing seven percent of his staff. Neumann finally quit and earned the equivalent of an outbound package of nearly $ 1.7 billion to allow SoftBank to take over the company.

The first television series was announced in December and will star Nicholas Braun, better known as Cousin Greg on HBO Succession, like Neumann. (Divulge: The Verge & # 39; s feature editor Kevin Nguyen went to high school with Braun.) A movie about WeWork is also being prepared, Variety reported last year.