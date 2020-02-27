The explosive filming of & # 39; Matrix 4 & # 39; causes damage to buildings in San Francisco

Warner Bros. Images

The people of San Francisco are upset about the production of the fourth movie & # 39; Matrix & # 39 ;, as it brings damage to the building near the set of the movie.

Up News Info –

Production in the room "Matrix"The film has bothered the locals in San Francisco, California, after a series of explosions on the scene caused some damage to the buildings.

"Matrix 4"It is currently being filmed in the city, but last weekend, the extreme heat of the fireballs apparently melted the lamps in the buildings and destroyed the plastic cover of the advertising poster of a local company.

%MINIFYHTML0aa59f4da83121ca3bcdf73b52043c4e11% %MINIFYHTML0aa59f4da83121ca3bcdf73b52043c4e12%

According to the local NBC News channel, workers hired to replace the plastic on the sign revealed that repairs cost about $ 2,000.

In addition to popping explosives for the film, the shooting involved a low-flying helicopter, which was seen only a few meters from the side of the office buildings.

Star franchises Keanu Reeves Y Carrie-Anne Moss They are repeating their respective roles as Neo and Trinity in the new sequel.

Lana Wachowksi, who took charge of the first three films with her sister Lilly, will return to the chair of the director of "The Matrix 4", which will now be released next year 2021.