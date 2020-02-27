"The entire city has been closed,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Chinese students enrolled in the Liberty International School "International Student Program,quot; have told their families that it is not safe to return home.

Now, many of them are trying their best to help their loved ones.

In approximately three weeks, students will organize a fundraiser at the school.

"His life has been greatly affected," said senior Alex Lu. "The whole city has been closed."

Lu is from Wuhan, where it is believed that the coronavirus originated. Their parents, who are professors at a local university, have been told not to leave home.

"I feel worried and worried about people in general in my hometown because it is so far from me and what I can see is the news and it really worries me about what is happening," Lu said.

She and the other Chinese students began to think of ways to help.

"They identified that there is a shortage of medical supplies and they came to me because I am their director and they asked me what we can do to raise some money." The Director of the International Student Program, Dr. Michael Hogg, said.

Soon they will organize a dodgeball tournament at the school and the proceeds will go to the purchase of medical supplies.

"Even doctors and nurses are running out of those medical supplies and are calling the entire community to help me with that and I thought I had to do something for that." Joe Li said.

"What we can do is join together and do our best to help," Lu said.

The tournament will take place on Friday, March 20 at 4:30 p.m.

It is not open to the public, but the school accepts donations.