The DOE investigation reveals that USC did not respond adequately to accusations against gynecologist George Tyndall – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Citing systemic failures in the University of Southern California's response to allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior by former campus gynecologist George Tyndall, the US Department of Education. UU. He announced Thursday that he was ordering radical changes in the Title IX procedures of the school and subjecting the school to three years of federal mandate supervision.

"This total and complete failure to protect students is heartbreaking and inexcusable," United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement. “Too many at USC turned a blind eye to the evidence that Dr. Tyndall was taking advantage of the students for years.

"We are grateful to all the survivors who came forward to share their story with our investigators (from the Office of Civil Rights)," he said. "Because of their bravery, we can now work with the university to ensure that this never happens to another student on the USC campus."

The investigation, opened in May 2018, found that Tyndall notified the university of allegations of misconduct and did not respond adequately to those accusations, which could subject students to continued sexual discrimination.

The OCR also discovered that the university failed to maintain a registration system to identify and monitor incidents of possible sexual discrimination by its employees.

Specifically, the investigation found that the school received a warning from five patients of possible misconduct between 2000 and 2009, but the school did not investigate or ensure that measures were taken to prevent the misconduct from occurring even after four more patients will present accusations; patients and staff complained about Tyndall's inappropriate comments during pelvic exams; The school did not investigate complaints in 2016 that Tyndall performed pelvic exams without gloves and, the same year, did not investigate complaints that Tyndall digitally penetrated patients during examinations and controls of the entire body's skin; and the university did not investigate thoroughly after discovering more than 200 photographs of the genitals of the patients in the Tyndall office in 2016 and allowed him to continue attending to the patients.

In response to the investigation, USC President Carol Folt said, in part:

"The OCR findings align with my personal determination to strengthen the policies, procedures and practices of the USC to promote patient well-being and prevent future misconduct. The university faces its past and implements the changes necessary to inform their future. We have already taken important steps to better integrate our Title IX protections into the healthcare environment and to strengthen a culture of care, responsibility and responsibility in all of the University's programs and activities. "

As a result of the investigation, the school and the OCR entered into an agreement that requires the USC to ensure that Title IX officials of the university have the authority to respond to reports of sexual discrimination and track and monitor each complaint or report. of possible sexual discrimination. – provide the DOE with documentation of the reports – communicate with known Tyndall patients to offer a remedy for the damage caused, change the Title IX procedures to ensure that all involved receive due process and conduct a review of current employees and above to determine if they took appropriate action regarding the complaints filed against Tyndall.

"What we have found at USC is shocking and reprehensible," said Under Secretary of Civil Rights Kenneth L. Marcus. “No student should have to face the unpleasant behavior that the USC students had to deal with. I am pleased that President Folt is now committing himself to make important changes, and we will closely supervise the University to ensure that he complies with our agreement. "

The school will remain under federal supervision for compliance with Title IX for the next three years.

Tyndall is awaiting trial on charges of sexually assaulting 16 patients over a period of seven years, but some former patients have alleged irregularities dating back decades. Hundreds of former patients have sued Tyndall and USC, accusing the university of not responding to allegations of abuse, some already in the 1980s.