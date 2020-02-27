The debate: VAR, concussion, offside and more on the IFAB agenda, explains Bryan Swanson | Soccer news

VAR, offside and more: what will be discussed in Belfast on Saturday?





VAR has proven to be a controversial issue since its introduction in the Premier League this season, but the IFAB Council will discuss many other things this weekend.

Tune in to The Debate tonight while Bryan Swanson directs us through the agenda of the great meeting of football lawmakers this weekend.

IFAB, the Board of the International Football Association as a whole, is the main arbiter in the creation and updating of the laws of the game, and its last annual meeting will take place in Belfast on Saturday.

Swanson will be a special guest in tonight's edition of The debate, starting at 10 p.m. Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event, to review what will be on the agenda this weekend.

In recent years, IFAB changes have included the addition of a new handball law to rule out any goal if the ball comes into contact with the arms of an attacking player in the accumulation, the ability to launch a goal kick to another player within the penalty area, and the infamous addition of VAR.

In preparation for the last meeting, which will be attended by members of the four British football associations (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and FIFA, Arsene Wenger has suggested modifications to the offside law to avoid controversies about its implementation under VAR, while a number of other issues, related to arbitration and other matters, should be discussed.

What would you like to see changed in the Laws of the Game before next season? From outside, to field monitors, handball and more. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and tune in The debate live from 10pm.