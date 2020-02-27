The date of the trial of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli is announced

Lori LoughlinThe trial will arrive sooner than later.

As the university admission scandal is still news, E! The news can confirm the above Fuller House star and her husband Mossimo GiannulliThe trial date was set for October 5, 2020. And according to court documents, the selection of the jury will begin even before September 28.

Both Lori and Mossimo face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit postal fraud and honest service postal fraud.

According to an FBI affidavit, the couple allegedly "agreed to pay bribes totaling $ 500,000 in exchange for their two daughters being designated as recruits for the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not they participated in the crew, thus facilitating their admission to the USC ".

Lori and her husband have pleaded not guilty to all charges and deny having acted wrong. The couple faces a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.