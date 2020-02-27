The date of the trial of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli is announced

Lori LoughlinThe trial will arrive sooner than later.
As the university admission scandal is still news, E! The news can confirm the above Fuller House star and her husband Mossimo GiannulliThe trial date was set for October 5, 2020. And according to court documents, the selection of the jury will begin even before September 28.
Both Lori and Mossimo face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit postal fraud and honest service postal fraud.
According to an FBI affidavit, the couple allegedly "agreed to pay bribes totaling $ 500,000 in exchange for their two daughters being designated as recruits for the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not they participated in the crew, thus facilitating their admission to the USC ".
Lori and her husband have pleaded not guilty to all charges and deny having acted wrong. The couple faces a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.
In March 2019, Lori turned herself in to the FBI and was arrested. It was later released with a $ 1 million bonus.
Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Since then, Lori was not included in the final season of the successful Netflix series Fuller House. She also didn't appear in her Hallmark series When he calls the heart.
As for their daughters, they have since abandoned the University of Southern California. Olivia Jade Giannulli, however, returned to YouTube in December 2019 after an eight-month break.
"Obviously, I have been gone for a long time and as much as I would like to be able to talk about all this, it is very difficult for me to say this, just because I know it is something that needs to be addressed." She shared with her followers. "Legally I am not allowed to talk about anything that is happening right now."
In recent months, Lori and Mossimo have remained primarily out of public focus less a few visits for training and errands.
At the beginning of the year, E! The news confirmed that the couple listed their home in Bel Air for more than $ 28 million. A source revealed that it had nothing to do with the scandal of admission to the current university.
"They moved to the house when their daughters were in high school and it was very convenient," a source shared. "It's time to move on from this chapter and find your next project."
According to Deadline, the test will be completed well before Thanksgiving.
%MINIFYHTMLfcafd7aa4e669f9e7b2960e35b8637d017%